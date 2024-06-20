Skip to Content
S15E168Thu, Jun 20, 2024
More than 127 million Americans under heat alerts; USC student will not face charges in fatal stabbing of homeless man; Louisiana becomes 1st state to require Ten Commandments in classrooms
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Thu, Jun 20, 2024