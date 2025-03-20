S15E79Thu, Mar 20, 2025
Rachel Zegler talks bringing 'Snow White' to life; What to know about the rise of 'concierge medicine'; Best cities for 1st time home buyers
TV-PG | 03.20.25 | 01:08:17 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:09:18Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025Kat Graham and Tyler Lepley discuss 'Duplicity'; 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston opens up about breast cancer battle; Tips to save money this tax seasonTV-PG
- 01:05:25Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025Eva Longoria talks new movie, 'No Good, Very Bad'; Tyler Perry talks new movie, 'Duplicity'; Rose win Unrivaled league's 1st championship titleTV-PG
- 01:08:06Monday, Mar 17, 2025Ellen Pompeo talks 'Good American Family'; Bobby Flay shares St. Patrick's Day recipes; New York City celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual paradeTV-PG
- 34:35Sunday, Mar 16, 2025Stories behind the half marathoners set to race; Major tornado outbreak hits the South; New details in Gene Hackman deathTV-PG
- 01:05:25Saturday, Mar 15, 2025Communication expert Jefferson Fisher shares new book; Steph Curry meets superfan Grandma Kitty; Catching up with Saint Bonaventure's manager WojTV-PG
- 01:04:47Friday, Mar 14, 2025Justin BieberÂ shares struggle with feeling like a â fraudâ ; American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver Airport; Millions get a glimpse at â blood moonâ lunar eclipseTV-PG
- 01:09:16Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Bill Burr talks new standup special, 'Drop Dead Years'; Clock ticks down to government shutdown deadline; How one woman redefined Pilates to empower othersTV-PG
- 01:07:40Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025Natasha Rothwell on returning to 'The White Lotus': "If I survive this season!"; 'GMA' hosts 'The Great Girl Scout Takeover'; New study looks at slushies and kids' healthTV-PG
- 01:08:46Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Nicole Scherzinger discusses 'Sunset Boulevard' role; Nathan Fillion talks 'The Rookie'; Luke Combs shares struggle with rare form of OCDTV-PG
- 01:08:53Monday, Mar 10, 2025Gal Gadot dishes on live-action remake of 'Snow White'; Don Johnson talks giving best friend Bruce Willis his big break; Mom of Sandy Hook victim shares new PSATV-PG
- 32:34Sunday, Mar 09, 2025Tips to score a deal for spring break travel; DOJ investigating possible egg price fixing: Sources; Potential health hazard raising concern over some synthetic braiding hairTV-PG
- 01:08:05Saturday, Mar 08, 2025Sophie Stava talks new book, 'Count My Lies'; Gene Hackman's and wife's cause of death revealed; America's most intriguing mysteries and hunting historyTV-PG
- 01:08:32Friday, Mar 07, 2025Lady Gaga talks new album, 'Mayhem'; SpaceX starship rocket explodes during test flight; Blake Lively asks to keep text messages with celebrities privateTV-PG
- 01:08:15Thursday, Mar 06, 2025Cast of 'Deli Boys' talks new Hulu comedy; 'Octomom' opens up about raising teen kids; How to save big on prescription costsTV-PG
- 01:09:37Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025Biggest moments from Trumpâ s joint session to Congress address; Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie talk â American Idolâ ; Millie Bobby Brown claps back at criticisms over her appearanceTV-PG
- 01:08:30Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025Uber expands Waymo driverless car service to Austin; US tariffs on Canada and Mexico take effect; Jordan Chiles speaks out on new memoir, Olympics controversyTV-PG
- 01:08:43Monday, Mar 03, 2025Biggest moments from the 97th Academy Awards; Lady Gaga discusses her career, new album 'Mayhem'; How to resist the urge to shopTV-PG
- 33:34Sunday, Mar 02, 2025What you need to know about the 97th Academy Awards; Andrew Cuomo announces run for NYC mayor; Clemson gymnast goes viral for landing 1st Biles skill in NCAA gymnastics historyTV-PG
- 01:08:06Saturday, Mar 01, 2025Look back at Oscars nominees where their careers first began; Explosive meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy; Blue Ghost prepares for moon landingTV-PG