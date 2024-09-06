S14E160Sun, Jun 9, 2024
Oilers and Panthers face off in Stanley Cup Final; Trump hosts 1st event since felony conviction; 3 young boys and dad uncover rare dinosaur bones
06.09.24 | 32:14
- 01:06:47Saturday, Jun 08, 2024'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak’s final farewell; 4 Israeli hostages rescued; Biden calls for democracy during D-Day speechTV-PG
- 01:05:04Friday, Jun 07, 20241 last spin for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ legend Pat Sajak; At least 40 people killed at UN school in Gaza; Boeing Starliner docks at International Space Station after initial delayTV-PG
- 01:08:43Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Amy Poehler talks 'Inside Out 2'; Biden commemorates D-Day; Members of LGBTQ community talk overcoming addictionTV-PG
- 01:09:11Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Amandla Stenberg talks 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'; WWII veterans visit Omaha Beach to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day; Alec Baldwin announces new reality TV show with familyTV-PG
- 01:08:38Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024Americans travel to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day; Airfare prices could be on the rise; Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' talk new seasonTV-PG
- 01:10:39Monday, Jun 03, 2024Jodie Turner-Smith talks 'The Acolyte'; California wildfires force evacuations; 1st look: Pat Sajak on retiring from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 41 seasonsTV-PG
- 34:08Sunday, Jun 02, 2024Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off on the WNBA stage; New poll shows voters' reaction to Trump’s felony conviction; More than 12,000 acres burned by wildfire in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 01:07:35Saturday, Jun 01, 2024Ali Louis Bourzgui talks Broadway debut in ‘The Who’s Tommy’; Donald Trump promises to appeal conviction; Boeing set to launch its Starliner spacecraftTV-PG
- 01:07:46Friday, May 31, 2024Trump found guilty on all charges in criminal trial; Tips to travel to Mexico on a budget; 12-year-old wins 2024 Scripps National Spelling BeeTV-PG
- 01:10:59Thursday, May 30, 2024Sunny Hostin talks new book, 'Summer on Highland Beach'; Trump ‘hush money’ jury deliberates; Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about life after prison and divorceTV-PG
- 01:09:46Wednesday, May 29, 2024Ron Howard talks new Jim Henson documentary; Dr. Jill Biden talks children's book, 'Willow the White House Cat'; Celebrating National Flip-Flop Day with stylish picksTV-PG
- 01:09:47Tuesday, May 28, 2024Richard Gere discusses new film, 'Longing'; Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters speak out ahead of 30-year anniversary of murders; Boost your backyard parties with these upgradesTV-PG
- 01:10:34Monday, May 27, 2024Meet beauty moguls behind top AANHPI-owned makeup brands; Trump booed at Libertarian convention; Last-minute Memorial Day sales on appliances, clothes and moreTV-PG
- 01:04:41Saturday, May 25, 2024Flying with the US Navy Blue Angels; American freed after ammunition arrest in Turks and Caicos; Best deals for Memorial Day WeekendTV-PG
- 01:05:37Friday, May 24, 2024Celine Dion opens up in new doc, 'I Am: Celine'; Best times to drive over Memorial Day weekend; How officials plan to keep swimmers safe from sharks during beach seasonTV-PG
- 01:06:46Thursday, May 23, 2024'GMA' celebrates after-school program creator in Detroit; Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across multiple states; Busy start to Memorial Day travel rushTV-PG
- 01:08:57Wednesday, May 22, 2024Jeremy Renner talks 'Mayor of Kingstown' and gives health update; Life inside the USS Bataan; How to escape from a sinking carTV-PG
- 01:09:38Tuesday, May 21, 2024Abi Carter and Will Moseley talk 'American Idol' journey; Anya Taylor-Joy talks 'Furiosa'; Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out on possible war crimes prosecutionTV-PG
- 01:04:37Monday, May 20, 2024Chris Hemsworth talks new movie, 'Furiosa'; Iran’s president, foreign minister die in apparent helicopter crash; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologizes for video showing alleged assault of ex-girlfriendTV-PG
