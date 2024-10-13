Skip to Content
S16E40Sun, Oct 13, 2024
Protect Your Vote: False claims of noncitizen voting circulate ahead of the election; Donald Trump spreads baseless claims at rallies; Kamala Harris goes on media blitz ahead of election
TV-PG | 10.13.24 | 46:35 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 16Sun, Oct 13, 2024