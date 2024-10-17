Skip to Content
S15E280Thu, Oct 17, 2024
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza by Israeli forces: Officials; New details involving death of One Direction singer Liam Payne; Robert Roberson turns to Supreme Court to halt his execution
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Thu, Oct 17, 2024