S14E279Sun, Oct 6, 2024
Inside helicopter bringing live-saving relief to devastated areas by Helene; IDF preparing for 'significant' response to Iran attack; Trump returns to site of his 1st assassination attempt for rally
TV-PG | 10.06.24 | 33:44 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:08:59Saturday, Oct 05, 2024Neighbors come together to help their communities impacted by Helene; Wall Street celebrating better-than-expected jobs report; Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and his husband talk new feature filmTV-PG
- 01:07:32Friday, Oct 04, 2024Americans offer help to Southeastern communities after Hurricane Helene; Dockworkers suspend strike until January; John Quiñones talks new season of 'What Would You Do?'TV-PG
- 01:08:08Thursday, Oct 03, 2024Sarah Paulson talks new film, 'Hold Your Breath'; Biden deploys 1,000 troops to help Helene damage; Doctor accused of giving ketamine to Matthew Perry pleads guiltyTV-PG
- 01:10:30Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024JD Vance, Tim Walz face off in vice presidential debate; ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos dies at 84; Pepe Aguilar performs 'Cuidamela Bien'TV-PG
- 01:10:16Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024New report on breast cancer; All eyes on vice presidential debate; Pete Rose dies at 83TV-PG
- 01:09:11Monday, Sep 30, 2024Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth talk 'Lonely Planet'; Search for missing people continues after Hurricane Helene; Actor and country music legend Kris Kristofferson dies at 88TV-PG
- 34:02Sunday, Sep 29, 2024TikTok and WHO team up to raise awareness about medical trends; Dozens missing in Helene's aftermath in Tennessee and North Carolina; Boeing Starliner astronauts expected to return next springTV-PG
- 01:08:06Saturday, Sep 28, 2024Celebrating the life of beloved actress Maggie Smith; At least 44 people dead across the South as Helene brings heavy rainfall, flooding; Global Citizen Festival kicks off in New YorkTV-PG
- 01:09:40Friday, Sep 27, 2024New Kids on the Block talk Las Vegas residency; Florida residents deal with damage from Hurricane Helene; Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips talk ‘Joker: Folie A Deux'TV-PG
- 01:09:30Thursday, Sep 26, 2024Javier Bardem talks 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'; Hurricane Helene bears down on Florida; What to know about celebrating your 'Senora Era'TV-PG
- 01:11:03Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024Niecy Nash-Betts talks 'Grotesquerie'; Blinken talks escalating tensions in Middle East; Joshua Jackson talks 'Doctor Odyssey'TV-PG
- 01:10:50Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024Kate Winslet talks new film, 'Lee'; Uzo Aduba talks new memoir, 'The Road Is Good'; Shailene Woodley dishes on new show, 'Three Women'TV-PG
- 01:06:48Monday, Sep 23, 2024Kristen Bell and Adam Brody talk 'Nobody Wants This'; Nicholas Sparks talks about new novel, 'Counting Miracles'; Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome baby girl via surrogateTV-PG
- 33:39Sunday, Sep 22, 2024A’ja Wilson awarded 2024 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player; At least 4 killed, dozens injured in Birmingham shooting; Israel and Hezbollah trade border barragesTV-PG
- 01:07:36Saturday, Sep 21, 2024Simple and delicious Mediterranean dishes the whole family will enjoy; Georgia adopts new vote-counting rules; Cinema chains have joined forces to invest in multiplexesTV-PG
- 01:08:22Friday, Sep 20, 2024Second gentleman Doug Emhoff opens up about VP Harris’ 2024 campaign; Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon; Bob Woodruff discusses 'Last Lands'TV-PG
- 01:07:36Thursday, Sep 19, 2024Cast of 'Emily in Paris' talk season 4; New round of deadly explosions rocks Lebanon; Josh Rivera talks 'American Sports Story'TV-PG
- 01:10:20Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024Colin Farrell talks new series, 'The Penguin'; Demi Lovato talks new documentary, 'Child Star'; 'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos dishes on new seasonTV-PG
- 01:09:36Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024Sean Combs arrested, charged with sex trafficking and racketeering; Ashley Park talks part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' season 4; Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George talk new cookbookTV-PG
Out of list