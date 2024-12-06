S15E160Wed, Jun 12, 2024
Fleet of Russian warships reaches Cuban waters; Heavy rain, flash flooding pose safety threat in South Florida; Hezbollah terrorists launch massive rocket attack on Israel
TV-PG | 06.12.24 | 19:48 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 20:00Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024Hunter Biden found guilty on all 3 counts in federal gun case; ICE arrests 8 with suspected ties to ISIS; 2 Supreme Court justices had no comment about woman posing as conservativeTV-PG
- 19:45Monday, Jun 10, 2024Day 1 of jury deliberations for Hunter Biden gun trial ends with no verdict; Donald Trump faces New York pre-sentencing probation interview; Bull jumps fence at Oregon rodeo, injures 3TV-PG
- 17:51Sunday, Jun 09, 2024Landslide destroys major highway in Wyoming; Bull escapes ring at Oregon rodeo; New Orleans teen overcomes odds to become valedictorianTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Jun 08, 20244 hostages rescued by Israeli Defense Forces; Biden: 'We won't stop' to free hostages; Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders killed in plane crashTV-PG
- 20:04Friday, Jun 07, 2024In Normandy, Biden urges America and the world to stand up for democracy; 4 injured after small plane crash near Denver: Police; Clarence Thomas officially discloses 2019 trips paid for by Harlan CrowTV-PG
- 19:50Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy; President Biden tells Muir he wouldn't pardon son Hunter, says Trump got 'fair trial'; More than 20 tornadoes reported across 5 statesTV-PG
- 19:44Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend says he smoked crack weeks before gun purchase; Biden lands in France for D-Day anniversary, democracy speech; Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slanderTV-PG
- 19:54Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024Biden addresses new immigration actions that restrict asylum; Prosecutors introduce Hunter Biden's infamous laptop as evidence; Millions of AT&T customers experience service disruptionsTV-PG
- 19:55Monday, Jun 03, 2024Jury seated in Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial; Biden to sign executive order on immigration: Sources; 2 New York City police officers hurt in shootout: OfficialsTV-PG
- 20:01Sunday, Jun 02, 2024Fast-moving wildfire burning East of San Francisco; Mexico all but guaranteed to have its first woman president; Man taken to hospital after being bit by a shark in Southern CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:49Saturday, Jun 01, 2024Israel: No permanent ceasefire until Israel’s conditions met; Scientists testing bird flu vaccine; Authorities on the hunt for fatal shooting suspectTV-PG
- 19:13Friday, May 31, 2024Biden urges Hamas to accept latest hostage deal; Tracking severe storms, flash flooding from Texas to Colorado; Former Navy vice chief charged in alleged bribery schemeTV-PG
- 22:26Thursday, May 30, 2024Former President Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial; Biden permits Ukraine to carry out limited strikes within Russia; Man stabbed with a machete in Times Square: PoliceTV-PG
- 19:59Wednesday, May 29, 2024Charges dismissed against Scottie Scheffler over traffic incident; 1st day of deliberations wraps with no verdict in Trump hush money trial; Biden addresses Black voters at campaign rally in PhillyTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, May 28, 2024Crews respond to gas explosion at Chase Bank building in Ohio; Texas facing more severe weather following deadly tornado outbreak; 1 million Palestinians have now fled Rafah after airstrike attackTV-PG
- 20:01Monday, May 27, 2024At least 20 dead after tornado outbreak across 5 states; Netanyahu calls deadly strike on Rafah a 'tragic mishap'; NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton dead at 71TV-PG
- 19:59Sunday, May 26, 20244 girls stabbed in Massachusetts; At least 15 killed in tornado outbreak across four states; Golf world in mourning over Grayson Murray deathTV-PG
- 19:14Saturday, May 25, 2024New details in officer-involved shooting of US senior airman in Florida; Russian missile strike hits shopping center in Kharkiv; High School valedictorian gives emotional speech in midst of tragedyTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, May 24, 2024Prepare for tornadoes, record-high temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend; Young US missionary couple among 3 killed by gunmen in Haiti's capital; Morgan Spurlock, ‘Super Size Me’ Director, dies at 53TV-PG
Out of list