Skip to Content
S16E175Fri, Jun 27, 2025
SCOTUS limits power of judges, clearing path for Trump to end birthright citizenship; NASA says; â Jeopardy!â contestantâ s familial tie to final clue helps her win game
TV-PG | 06.27.25 | 19:20 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Jun 27, 2025