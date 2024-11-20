S5E48Wed, Nov 20, 2024
President-elect Trump reveals more White House plans; New ABC podcast reexamines mysterious death of Karen Silkwood; Brett Young talks balancing music career with the girl-dad life
TV-PG | 11.20.24 | 35:23 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 35:18Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024Matt Gaetz faces sexual misconduct allegations; Countdown to the 58th annual CMA Awards; Aldis Hodge talks new crime series, "Cross"TV-PG
- 35:23Monday, Nov 18, 2024Actors in 'A Wesley South African Christmas' talk new BET+ film; The latest objections and accusations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs; A look at the UFC Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fightTV-PG
- 35:29Friday, Nov 15, 2024Jimmy O Yang and Taika WaititI talk Hulu series 'Interior Chinatown'; Ohio's incumbent Rep. Greg Lansman talks 2024 election lessons; Authors Jannah and Kiyanna Handy talk new book 'BLK MKT Vintage'TV-PG
- 35:57Thursday, Nov 14, 2024Broadway stars Katie Brayben and Christian Borle talk 'Tammy Faye: A New Musical'; The latest on the Trump transition process; Patrick Radden Keefe talks new limited series 'Say Nothing'TV-PG
- 33:35Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024Actress Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana 2'; New details revealed for the Notre Dame's grand reopening; Sid Evans reveals the 2024 Southerners of the YearTV-PG
- 34:42Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024Jon Collins-Black talks new book 'There's Treasure Inside'; Jurors reach verdict in Delphi murders trial; UFC star 'Iron' Michael Chandler talks rematch against Charles OliveiraTV-PG
- 34:12Monday, Nov 11, 2024Organization pairs veterans with man's best friend; A look at the 67th Annual Grammy Award nominees; Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson talk season 2 of 'Bad Sisters'TV-PG
- 32:09Friday, Nov 08, 2024Salsa singer and icon Celia Cruz honored on US quarter; Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by a quarter-point; The voices of Scar and Sarabi talk new Disney film, 'Mufasa: The Lion King'TV-PG
- 35:01Thursday, Nov 07, 2024Brush fires fueled by powerful winds hit Southern California; Latest developments in the Delphi murders; Noah Beck talks new Tubi movie 'Sidelined: The QB and Me'TV-PG
- 34:59Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024Donald Trump projected to be the 47th president of the United States; Exit polls and expectations for the 2024 presidential election; Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult talk movie 'Juror #2'TV-PG
- 33:41Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024Election Day 2024: What's happening in the battleground states; Brooklyn school girls inspired by Harris' campaign; Kendrick Sampson talks voting importance, Election Day expectationTV-PG
- 35:25Monday, Nov 04, 2024Push from foreign adversaries to sew disinformation amid election security; What to know to prepare and protect your rights at the polls; Melora Hardin talks Broadway play 'McNEAL'TV-PG
- 35:06Friday, Nov 01, 2024How teens are helping seniors live their best lives; Raakhee Mirchandani celebrates Diwali, talks childrenâ s book; Theater company aims to provide neuro-inclusive environmentTV-PG
- 33:21Thursday, Oct 31, 2024Jason Derulo talks Las Vegas residency; What colored pumpkins mean when it comes to your health; A look at the history of DiwaliTV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024Emily Watson talks 'Dune: Prophecy' series; A look at the issues affecting voters ahead of Election Day; Yvette Manessis Corporon talks latest novelTV-PG
- 35:37Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024Maia Reficco, Jordan Fisher talk "Hadestown"; Sen. Bob Casey talks presidential election; Tips for eliminating carbon emissions in your daily lifeTV-PG
- 34:56Monday, Oct 28, 2024New poll looks at gender gap amongst voters; Previewing Prince William's upcoming documentary; John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler talk 'The Piano Lesson'TV-PG
- 35:20Friday, Oct 25, 2024The cast of 'A Wonderful World' performs 'Black and Blue'; Menendez brothers case revisited; Photographer Nat Butler on capturing iconic moments in NBA historyTV-PG
- 33:58Thursday, Oct 24, 2024North Carolina relief and recovery efforts 1 month post-Helene; Pennsylvania County Commissioner Neil Makhija is making voting easy; Leslie Bibb stars in new thriller, â Juror #2âTV-PG