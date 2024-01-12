S15E317Sun, Dec 1, 2024
'Snowmageddon' slams the Northeast & Midwest; 6 rescued from house explosion; Special delivery to spread holiday cheer, the 'Peopleâ s Tree'!
- 19:29Thursday, Nov 28, 2024Storms and a stowaway add to Thanksgiving travel havoc; Couple's mysterious disappearance solved after 44 years; America Strong:Â Acts of kindness across the country for ThanksgivingTV-PG
- 19:29Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024Celebration in streets of Beirut as the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah begins; Reports of threats against multiple Trump Cabinet nomineesTV-PG
- 19:51Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024FAA staffing shortages may cause holiday flight delays; One of America's most wanted arrested after more than 20 years in hiding; "Mary Poppins" at 60: Dive into the untold storyTV-PG
- 19:39Monday, Nov 25, 2024Special counsel Jack Smith moves to dismiss Jan. 6 case against Trump; Snow heads to Midwest, West ahead of Thanksgiving; DHL cargo plane crash kills 1 in Lithuania, officials sayTV-PG
- 19:45Sunday, Nov 24, 2024Rain and snow expected to complicate holiday travel; At least 79 million expected to travel over Thanksgiving; Gas prices drop as millions hit the roadTV-PG
- 19:38Friday, Nov 22, 2024First major snowfall of the season slams Northeast; Trump announces Pam Bondi as his new AG nominee after Gaetz withdraws; After burglaries, NHL and NBA join NFL in warning playersTV-PG
- 19:41Thursday, Nov 21, 2024Matt Gaetz pulls out of consideration as Donald Trump's attorney general; Jussie Smollett's conviction in alleged hoax hate crime attack overturned; Storms bring rainfall to both coastsTV-PG
- 19:47Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024Laken Riley case: Judge finds suspect guilty in campus killing, sentences him to life; Major storms bring heavy rainfall to both coasts; Separate home explosions rock Midwest, leave 2 deadTV-PG
- 19:33Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024Trump joins Elon Musk in Texas for SpaceX Starship launch; Trump stands by Matt Gaetz; Ukraine fires US-made missiles into Russia for first timeTV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Nov 18, 2024Matt Gaetz paid 2 women for sex, their lawyer told ABC News; Trump to declare national emergency, implement mass deportation program; Drought warnings issued in New York, including NYCTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Nov 17, 2024Biden reverses limits on Ukraine to use American weapons systems; Renewed fire threat prompts evacuations; President-elect wastes no time filling his cabinetTV-PG
- 19:41Friday, Nov 15, 2024Southwest plane forced to evacuate after cell phone, airplane seat catch fire; Speaker Johnson urges House Ethics CommitteeÂ not to release Gaetz report; Laken Riley murder trial beginsTV-PG
- 19:39Thursday, Nov 14, 2024Sources: Woman told House Ethics Committee Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17; Houston man arrested in alleged ISIS terror plot: FBI; High-rise fire breaks out in New York CityTV-PG
- 19:37Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes burglarized; Trump makes return to White House; announces Gaetz as AG pick; 2 workers killed in Kentucky factory explosionTV-PG
- 19:29Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024Explosion at plant in Kentucky injures 11, damages nearby homes, Donald Trump announcing who he wants to serve in his Cabinet; Judge delays Trumpâ s hush money trialTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Nov 11, 2024Richard Allen found guilty on all charges in murders of Delphi teen girls; Spirit Airlines plane struck by gunfire; Disney cruise ship rescues 4 people from sinking catamaranTV-PG
- 20:01Sunday, Nov 10, 2024Droughts fuel wildfires outside NYC; Trump rules out Haley and Pompeo in White House administration; Authorities announce arrest in Tuskegee University mass shootingTV-PG
- 19:55Friday, Nov 08, 2024US suffers extreme weather from coast to coast; Trio charged in alleged Iranian murder plot, with one targeting Trump: DOJ; Multiple people injured in Seattle stabbing spree: PoliceTV-PG
- 19:18Thursday, Nov 07, 2024Urgent investigation after a multiple cars and homes hit by gunfire; Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as his chief of staff; NYC bus overturns on interstate, leaves dozens injuredTV-PG