S15E342Tue, Dec 31, 2024
Puerto Rico blackout leaves millions without power on New Year's Eve; Jimmy Carter's grandson prepares his tribute to the former president; New Orleans investigators probe building collapse
TV-PG | 12.31.24 | 19:26 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Tue, Dec 31, 2024