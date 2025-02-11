S46E30Tue, Feb 11, 2025
Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel freed and back on American soil; Weight loss Super Bowl ad sparks controversy; Behind the staggering success of YouTube superstar MrBeast
TV-PG | 02.11.25 | 18:36 | CC
- 17:38Monday, Feb 10, 2025Super Bowl had shocking Chiefs performance, Kendrick Lamar's symbolic halftime show; Host of 'Scam Goddess' talks this week episode, how scammers are using their victimsTV-PG
- 18:28Friday, Feb 07, 2025Super Bowl gets major boost from Taylor Swift and other celebrities; Fashion designers inject fresh style into Super BowlTV-PG
- 19:00Thursday, Feb 06, 2025The Kendrick Lamar v. Drake feud, explained; Lily Collins' husband pushes back against online critics of her surrogacyTV-PG
- 17:55Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025Wendy Williams' fight for independence; Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports; Super Bowl will see two of football's biggest stars go head-to-headTV-PG
- 17:40Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025'Scamanda': Beloved mother devises cancer scam for cash donations; Actor Julia Stiles reflects on past projects, discusses directing her 1st filmTV-PG
- 18:48Monday, Feb 03, 2025Beyonce wins the top Grammy honor and makes history; Harrison Ford on the 'privilege' of joining the Marvel Cinematic UniverseTV-PG
- 18:48Friday, Jan 31, 2025Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni point fingers over sexual harassment claims; Comedian Conan O'Brien is getting ready to host his 1st OscarsTV-PG
- 18:16Thursday, Jan 30, 2025Fireball in the sky: Jet collides with helicopter over the Potomac; Boston skating community awash in grief; Nation mourns the lives lost as authorities focus on key details of plane crashTV-PG
- 18:32Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025American Airlines passenger jet and military helicopter collide; Regional jet and Army Black Hawk helicopter collide in mid-airTV-PG
- 18:21Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025Patients who were allegedly injected with phony Botox by esthetician speak out; Harry Connick Jr. on paying homage to American composer Cole PorterTV-PG
- 18:03Monday, Jan 27, 2025Former Danity Kane member D. Woods speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs; Rise of designer dupes after Walmart's new 'Wirkin' bagTV-PG
- 18:48Friday, Jan 24, 2025University of Idaho murder suspect's lawyers try to get DNA evidence dismissed; Roy Wood Jr. on human connection and political humorTV-PG
- 19:17Thursday, Jan 23, 2025Why some younger people say they are reversing cosmetic injections; Mother accused in husband's alleged murder returns to courtTV-PG
- 17:31Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025Justin Baldoni's team releases new video amid Blake Lively legal battle; A$AP Rocky trial in alleged 2021 Hollywood shooting to get underway; Some couples find joy in living apartTV-PG
- 18:02Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025Wendy Williams makes claims about life under conservatorship, fans rally behind her; Documentary 'Left Behind' explores headwinds, solutions to living with dyslexiaTV-PG
- 18:32Monday, Jan 20, 2025President Trump returns to office with busy Inauguration Day; Inauguration fashions through the years, from Jackie Kennedy to Melania TrumpTV-PG
- 18:40Friday, Jan 17, 2025Actress Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama escalates; Jessica Simpson, Jessica Alba announce splits from longtime husbands just days apartTV-PG
- 18:56Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Police say suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer murdered 7 women; New series 'Scam Goddess' investigates cons around the countryTV-PG
- 17:53Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025President Biden's farewell address to the nation; Alexander brothers denied bail by judge in sex-trafficking case; Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag emotional after losing their home in the California firesTV-PG