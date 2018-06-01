ABC's ''Nightline'' is late-night television's award-winning news program featuring anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. For in-depth reporting on today's major news stories, to features, profiles, ''Nightline'' has the last word in live network news.
- 18:40Thursday, Dec 28, 2023Former FLDS members search for 8 missing children; The rise of holiday horror filmsTV-PG
- 18:25Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023Marriage counselor Jodi Hildebrandt pleads guilty; Bachelorette party costs skyrocket; Fake cakes trend on social mediaTV-PG
- 18:00Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023Former RHONY star claims exploitation of reality stars; Mystery vacations offered for trusting touristsTV-PG
- 18:46Monday, Dec 25, 2023Finland hosts a government-sponsored master class of happiness.TV-PG
- 18:41Friday, Dec 22, 2023Dolly Parton inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; A look at 'How to Dance in Ohio'TV-PG
- 18:59Thursday, Dec 21, 2023Ozempic offers hope to those struggling to lose weight; TikTok star Kelsie Watts covers some of pop’s most iconic divasTV-PG
- 18:26Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023The forgotten waves of hope in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; Adam Driver talks about shifting into automaker's life for new filmTV-PG
- 18:37Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023Hundreds of Americans trapped in Gaza grow more desperate as conditions worsen; Jason Momoa talks about returning under the sea for Aquaman sequelTV-PG
- 17:59Monday, Dec 18, 2023Jonathan Majors guilty on assault, harassment charges; Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse chargesTV-PG
- 18:27Friday, Dec 15, 2023Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay nearly $150 million to election workers; George Clooney back in the director's seat for a tale of perseveranceTV-PG
- 19:04Thursday, Dec 14, 2023On the Brink: How post-Roe America has left pregnant women in fear; Rachel Scott discusses the state of reproductive health post Roe; Disney celebrates its 100th year anniversaryTV-PG
- 18:34Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023House Republicans voted to formally begin an impeachment inquiry into President Biden; Biden's handling of Israel- Hamas war raising concerns among US MuslimsTV-PG
- 18:59Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023Swatting crisis prompts more action by authorities, nonprofits; 'DCOM' nostalgia sweeps millennial pop cultureTV-PG
- 18:25Monday, Dec 11, 2023Nikki Haley opens up on Trump, presidential run and more; Tis the season for 'slashing' cinemaTV-PG
- 18:35Friday, Dec 08, 2023School shooter Ethan Crumbley is sentenced to life without parole; Maui Strong 808; Ryan Seacrest’s passion project; Remembering actor Ryan O’NealTV-PG
- 18:40Thursday, Dec 07, 2023Realty show stars talk about reckoning for industry; Willem Dafoe talks about transforming for 'Poor Things'TV-PG
- 18:03Wednesday, Dec 06, 2023What’s killing the birds? Researchers studying the flesh footed shearwater off the Australian coast are finding hundreds of plastic particles inside the birds.TV-PG
- 18:55Tuesday, Dec 05, 2023Beyonce’s ballroom 'Renaissance'; The deadly cost of queer self-expressionTV-PG
- 18:15Monday, Dec 04, 2023LA serial killing suspect makes first court appearance; Parents team up with Snapchat to stop drugs sold on social mediaTV-PG
- 18:32Friday, Dec 01, 2023George Santos expelled from congress; The Golden Bachelor's finale; A special tribute to Sandra Day O'ConnorTV-PG
season 43
- 18:56Friday, Dec 30, 2022Remembering legendary journalist Barbara Walters; Police arrest a suspect in the murders of 4 University of Idaho students; Nightline wishes everyone a safe and happy new yearNR
- 19:11Thursday, Dec 29, 2022Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster disaster; Destination unknown: Where's your next vacation?; Remembering PeleNR
- 18:26Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022Christopher Dunn’s fight for freedom; 'Hiplet' welcomes those not always embraced by traditional balletNR
- 19:00Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022Flying fiasco; The dark side of illegal buttock injections.NR
- 18:46Monday, Dec 26, 2022Blizzard of the century; 'Recess Therapy' gives internet wholesome relief from world's woes.NR
- 18:53Thursday, Dec 22, 2022Brutal cold blast, winter storm threatens holiday travel; 'The Piano Lesson' returns to Broadway with all-star castNR
- 19:16Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022Two Ukrainian women recount horror of being raped by Russian soldiers; Stanley Tucci discusses Whitney Houston biopic, ‘Searching for Italy’ and his healthNR
- 18:49Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022Number of LGBT-led holiday rom-coms grow despite detractors; ‘& Juliet’ on Broadway puts news spin on Shakespeare’s famous love storyNR
- 18:25Monday, Dec 19, 2022Mom fights for answers about son found dead after leaving NYC gay bar; Kumail Nanjiani stars as Chippendales founder in new Hulu dramaNR
- 18:37Friday, Dec 16, 2022Nikki Addimando Case Puts Spotlight on Criminalization of Domestic Violence Survivors; Audra McDonald returns to Broadway in ‘Ohio State Murders’NR
- 18:40Thursday, Dec 15, 2022Inside the 'Narco slaves' working in illegal pot farms; A deep dive into the magic of "Avatar: The Way of Water"NR
- 18:33Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022Gun violence survivors find support in Everytown Survivor Network; Sneak peek inside ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ on ABC; Social media star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at age 40NR
- 18:30Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022Inside the downfall of cryptocurrency titan Sam Bankman-Fried; Founders of Eastside Golf made their dreams come true.NR
- 18:31Monday, Dec 12, 2022FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas; Adult survivors of alleged sexual abuse get a chance at having their day in court; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their new docuseries.NR
- 18:40Friday, Dec 09, 2022The dark side of illegal buttock injections; Neil Diamond musical 'A Beautiful Noise' opens on Broadway.NR
- 17:47Thursday, Dec 08, 2022Britney Griner freed from Russian custody; Kickin’ it behind the scenes with Radio City Rockettes; Celine Dion reveals reason she's postponing her upcoming tour.NR
- 18:07Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022What happened to Shanquella Robinson?; John Leguizamo on his latest role in Christmas dark comedy “Violent Night”NR
- 18:34Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022Georgia's Senate seat remains blue; The growing problem of teenage gambling addiction; “No Barriers” helps people with mental and physical difficulties achieve their goalsNR
- 18:41Monday, Dec 05, 2022Final push towards finish line in Georgia Senate race runoff; “Lowballed” documentary investigates alleged home appraisal bias; Remembering iconic actress Kirstie AlleyNR
- 18:43Friday, Dec 02, 2022Inside Team USA's World Cup journey; Rescued cruise passenger speaks out about falling overboard; A Philly Christmas SpecialNR
season 42
- 18:29Thursday, Dec 30, 2021Epstein victim speaks out following Maxwell guilty verdict; Incentive programs across the country are enticing workers to relocateNR
- 18:46Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021Afghans have struggled to pick up the pieces after the U.S. withdrawal and return of Taliban rule. Poverty, drought, and hunger are just some of the humanitarian issues gripping the nation.NR
- 18:40Monday, Dec 27, 2021110-year prison sentence for truck driver fuels sentencing reform debate; 'The Rescue:' An inside look at the new National Geographic documentaryNR
- 18:36Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021President Joe Biden addresses the state of COVID-19 in an ABC News exclusive; Nationwide Santa shortage ahead of the Holiday seasonNR
- 18:44Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021Pregnant mother fought for her life on a ventilator after getting COVID-19; After more than 100 days in the hospital, a mother reunites with familyNR
- 18:18Monday, Dec 20, 2021Incentive programs across the country are enticing workers to relocate; ‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ Iconic sci-fi series makes its return to the big screenNR
- 18:39Friday, Dec 17, 2021Mother found guilty of second-degree murder finds support, domestic abuse awareness; Ben Affleck reflects on what it means to be a good father figure in ‘The Tender Bar’NR
- 18:32Thursday, Dec 16, 2021Vincent Jackson's widow speaks on CTE in an exclusive ABC News interview; Family searches for missing 26-year-old daughter Mercedes ClementNR
- 18:22Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021Former Minnesota police officer on trial for murder of Daunte Wright; Elite freeride athletes train for the annual Red Bull motocross eventNR
- 18:09Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021Residents of Dawson Spring, Kentucky, try to salvage homes reduced to rubble; Spirit leaders speak on resilienceNR
- 18:45Monday, Dec 13, 2021At least 88 people have died after nearly 44 reported tornadoes caused destruction; Volunteers come together to aid their destroyed communityNR
- 18:38Friday, Dec 10, 2021The shooting tragedy on the 'Rust' movie set – what really happened? Now, hear breaking new interviews from crew members who were there, the Sheriff, the DA, and the father of the armorer.NR
- 18:36Thursday, Dec 09, 2021Smash-and-grab robberies are on the rise in Los Angeles; NatGeo docu-series ‘Welcome to Earth’ delivers a closer look at the force of natureNR
- 18:18Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021Ukrainians living under constant threat of Russian invasion; Mind-bending, interactive art installations take on traditional museumsNR
- 18:46Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021Victims of the Pensacola terror attack remembered by loved ones; Investigation into how a man with terrorist ties could go undetected, vettingNR
- 18:48Monday, Dec 06, 2021Michigan high school shooting: Key details of what happened and where the case stands; Bridging the divide between LA cops and community through footballNR
- 18:42Friday, Dec 03, 2021Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional on the witness stand; Steven Spielberg reimages iconic musical ‘West Side Story,’ spotlights authenticityNR
- 20:36Thursday, Dec 02, 2021Alec Baldwin describes the moments leading up to the tragic 'Rust' shooting incident; NatGeo documentary captures the intersection of COVID-19 and racial reckoningNR
- 18:05Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021SCOTUS hears arguments on the most consequential abortion case in 30 years; Heart surgeon, television personality ‘Dr. Oz’ runs for Pennsylvania senateNR
- 18:38Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses allegations under oath; Master storyteller Mel Brooks reflects on ageless comedy, his remarkable successNR
season 41
- 17:47Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020How George Floyd’s death in police custody led to a racial reckoning across the US; Conspiracy theories spread on social media, TikTok stars break into mainstreamNR
- 18:52Monday, Dec 28, 2020How the Boeing 737 Max returned to the skies after 2 deadly crashes kill hundreds; Rocket scientist turned YouTuber Mark Rober inspires youth to engage with scienceNR
- 17:50Friday, Dec 25, 2020Couples separated by borders forced to wait out COVID-19 travel bans: Part 1; Woman travels to Mexico to avoid U.S. COVID-19 travel ban: Part 2NR
- 18:45Thursday, Dec 24, 20202020 saw an unprecedented pandemic and global outcry for racial equality; “Nightline” tracked the pandemic through the eyes of front line workers, those struggling to make ends meet and more.NR
- 18:05Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020Amazon employees delivering with purpose throughout COVID-19, holiday season; This organization is helping people pay off their medical debtNR
- 18:45Monday, Dec 21, 2020As COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out in the US, a mutated virus emerges in the UK; This organization is helping people pay off their medical debtNR
- 18:46Friday, Dec 18, 2020A marijuana dispensary owner is kidnapped, tortured and maimed. Cortney Shegerian is the bait in a police plan to arrest Hossein Nayeri, who later appeals to the jury at his own trial.NR
- 18:50Friday, Dec 18, 2020COVID-19 vaccines recall decades of deception and pain for Black Americans; Jamie Foxx talks being first Black lead for Pixar in ‘Soul’NR
- 18:46Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020Kamala Harris on Trump's election denial, Biden's COVID-19 policy and economic relief;Inside the secretive world where black market performance-enhancing drugs are madeNR
- 18:12Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020Health care workers given COVID-19 vaccine after months of tirelessly fighting virus;Why some COVID-19 trial volunteers answered the callNR
- 18:45Monday, Dec 14, 2020Inside the race for a COVID-19 vaccine: Part 1;Distributing the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 million Americans: Part 2NR
- 20:06Friday, Dec 11, 2020Why Rodney Reed was convicted in Stacey Stites' murder;Rodney Reed remains on death row for the murder of Stacey StitesNR
- 18:26Thursday, Dec 10, 2020US hospitals prepare to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccine doses; A heart-warming Christmas movie boom amidst the COVID-19 pandemicNR
- 17:51Wednesday, Dec 09, 2020Families relying on moratorium on some evictions worry about policy expiring Dec. 31; Lori Loughlin's daughter breaks silence on college admissions fraudNR
- 18:04Tuesday, Dec 08, 2020Top Army leaders fired, suspended from Fort Hood after Guillen investigation; How Vanessa Guillen's family started a movement in the wake of her deathNR
- 18:25Monday, Dec 07, 2020Get-out-the-vote efforts going strong ahead of consequential Georgia runoffs; Figure skater uses her blades to make art on untouched ice high in the mountainsNR
- 18:33Friday, Dec 04, 20202 women dating the same man cross paths, sparking a web of deceit and murder: Part 1;The truth about Dave Kroupa's apparent stalker is revealed: Part 2NR
- 10:25Thursday, Dec 03, 2020A month after election, Trump continues to challenge votes despite clear Biden winNR
- 18:43Wednesday, Dec 02, 2020Inside the Sinaloa Cartel's fentanyl pipeline; In coming out as trans, Elliot Page calls out violence against trans people of colorNR
- 18:42Tuesday, Dec 01, 2020A look back at the AIDS epidemic and how it might have informed the COVID-19 response; New excitement in Wales after Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney buy underdog soccer teamNR
season 40
- 17:57Monday, Dec 30, 2019Hero in Texas church shooting that killed 3 recounts stopping the gunman; 48 Hours with KygoNR
- 18:23Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019Meet the Hawthorns: Mom talks adopting 9 siblings, becoming family of 15; Tom Hanks, Joanne Rogers on kindness in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'; Whoopi Goldberg reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'NR
- 18:30Monday, Dec 23, 2019Snake oil or cure-all? Inside the budding CBD industry; Model, actress Emily Ratajkowski on her mission to promote body positivity, feminismNR
- 18:40Friday, Dec 20, 2019Tina Turner's story of perseverance takes center stage in 'Tina,' the musical; Alfre Woodard on new film, 'Clemency,' and her history of criminal justice advocacyNR
- 18:41Thursday, Dec 19, 2019Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson fuel outcry against police deadly force; Botham Jean's mother, Atatiana Jefferson's sister discuss police violenceNR
- 18:39Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019Trump becomes third president in US history to be impeached, voters react; Tiffany Haddish talks 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' reboot and remembering her rootsNR
- 18:48Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019Pregnant women seeking asylum in peril after &lsquo;remain in Mexico&rsquo; policy: Part 1; Former asylum officer on devastating effects of &lsquo;remain in Mexico&rsquo; policy: Part 2NR
- 18:07Monday, Dec 16, 2019Hit show 'Live PD': Humanizing cops or exploiting suspects' lowest moments?; Adam Driver discusses his biggest roles, from 'Star Wars' to 'Marriage Story'NR
- 18:27Friday, Dec 13, 2019Lou Pearlman forms two iconic boy bands, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC; Lou Pearlman's empire crumbles after enormous Ponzi scheme uncoveredNR
- 18:29Thursday, Dec 12, 2019Telling the 'Richard Jewell' story, the hero-turned-suspect's 88-day nightmare; YouTube superstar Emma Chamberlain opens up about staying authenticNR
- 18:39Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019Mother's search for missing son has led to a movement in Mexico, Mother visits Mexican authorities hoping for updates on missing son's caseNR
- 18:15Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019Understanding the deadly New Zealand volcano eruption; From Art Basel's $120K banana to the festival's effect on local communitiesNR
- 18:02Monday, Dec 09, 2019Pete Frates, who helped launch ALS ice bucket challenge, dies at 34; How the ice bucket challenge led to advances in ALS treatmentNR
- 18:40Friday, Dec 06, 2019What to know about carbon monoxide, fire safety this holiday; Weinstein attorney dismisses accuser allegations: 'You have to see the full picture'NR
- 18:23Thursday, Dec 05, 2019As Fotis Dulos civil trial wraps, Jennifer Dulos' disappearance remains unsolved; 'Star Wars' stars talk about ending the legendary saga, 'deep love' between co-starsNR
- 18:54Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019Embattled Buffalo Bishop resigns amid widespread criticism; Buffalo Bishop's tenure was marked by scandalNR
- 18:23Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019Snake oil or cure-all? Inside the budding CBD industry; Cow cuddling and beyond: the growing use of emotional support animalsNR
- 18:35Friday, Nov 29, 2019California high school football team returns to field after devastating Fire, Meet Matty Mo, 'The Most Famous Artist' you've never heard ofNR
- 18:40Thursday, Nov 28, 2019Julie Andrews The Diane Sawyer Interview; Julie Andrews talks about her start with 'Mary Poppins,' 'Sound of Music'; Julie Andrews reflects on romantic movie scenes and marriageNR
- 18:40Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019'Citizen X' and Hong Kong protesters' battle for freedom; Cory Booker talks health care, combating hate, gun control with votersNR
season 39
- 17:47Thursday, Aug 23, 2018Coach, Kids Rescued From Thai Cave On The Moment They Were Found; After Rescue From Thai Cave, Coach, Boys Share Message To The WorldNR
- 18:25Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018Inside Afghanistan: On The Ground With U.S. Troops; 'It's Just Like A Feeling': Ariana Grande On How She Knew Pete Davidson Was The OneNR
- 17:59Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty, Paul Manafort Found Guilty On 8 Counts; Body Found In Search For Missing Iowa Jogger Mollie TibbettsNR
- 18:26Monday, Aug 20, 2018Friend Of Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband On Why Something 'Didn't Seem Right'; How 'BlacKkKlansman' Director, Cast Tackled Story Of Black Cop Infiltrating The KKKNR
- 18:15Friday, Aug 17, 2018'Crazy Rich Asians' stars, author on making the film, Asian-American representationNR
- 18:45Thursday, Aug 16, 2018Aretha Franklin: Defining what it meant to be a divaNR
- 18:33Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018Parkland Students Return To School Six Months After Deadly Shooting; Meet The Youngest Athlete To Ever Qualify For The World Surf League Championship TourNR
- 18:26Friday, Jun 08, 2018ESPN Analyst, Ex-NBA Player Jay Williams On Using His Life Lessons To Inspire Others; The Life And Legacy Of Anthony Bourdain, In His Own WordsNR
- 18:23Thursday, Jun 07, 2018Grandmother After Trump Commutes Life Sentence: 'This Is A Miracle Day'; 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' Asks If We Need Mister Rogers Now More Than EverNR
- 18:15Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018Victims, Including Children, In Guatemala Struggle With Aftermath Of Volcano Eruption; Diver Jumps Off Giant Iceberg Into Frigid Antarctic WatersNR
- 18:32Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018For Parkland Seniors, Families, Graduation Marks The Start Of A New Path; Parkland Students, Families Fight For Change In Honor Of Those LostNR
- 18:28Monday, Jun 04, 2018Suspect In Arizona Killings Appeared To Target Those Involved With His Divorce; Guatemala's 'Volcano Of Fire' Leaves At Least 60 DeadNR
- 17:36Friday, Jun 01, 2018'Queer Eye's' Fab Five On How Season 1's Big Moments Will Carry Over To Season 2; Cockatoo Peeks Into Traffic CameraNR
