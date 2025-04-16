Skip to Content
S17E16Wed, Apr 16, 2025
Bystanders face inappropriate questions at the beauty salon; a couple clashing with a single mom's disruptive children; a laptop thief; an all-new What Would Kids Do.
TV-PG | 04.16.25 | 41:24 | CC

What Would You Do?
