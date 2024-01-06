S14E152Sat, Jun 1, 2024
- 01:07:46Friday, May 31, 2024Trump found guilty on all charges in criminal trial; Tips to travel to Mexico on a budget; 12-year-old wins 2024 Scripps National Spelling BeeTV-PG
- 01:10:59Thursday, May 30, 2024Sunny Hostin talks new book, 'Summer on Highland Beach'; Trump ‘hush money’ jury deliberates; Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about life after prison and divorceTV-PG
- 01:09:46Wednesday, May 29, 2024Ron Howard talks new Jim Henson documentary; Dr. Jill Biden talks children's book, 'Willow the White House Cat'; Celebrating National Flip-Flop Day with stylish picksTV-PG
- 01:09:47Tuesday, May 28, 2024Richard Gere discusses new film, 'Longing'; Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters speak out ahead of 30-year anniversary of murders; Boost your backyard parties with these upgradesTV-PG
- 01:10:34Monday, May 27, 2024Meet beauty moguls behind top AANHPI-owned makeup brands; Trump booed at Libertarian convention; Last-minute Memorial Day sales on appliances, clothes and moreTV-PG
- 01:04:41Saturday, May 25, 2024Flying with the US Navy Blue Angels; American freed after ammunition arrest in Turks and Caicos; Best deals for Memorial Day WeekendTV-PG
- 01:05:37Friday, May 24, 2024Celine Dion opens up in new doc, 'I Am: Celine'; Best times to drive over Memorial Day weekend; How officials plan to keep swimmers safe from sharks during beach seasonTV-PG
- 01:06:46Thursday, May 23, 2024'GMA' celebrates after-school program creator in Detroit; Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across multiple states; Busy start to Memorial Day travel rushTV-PG
- 01:08:57Wednesday, May 22, 2024Jeremy Renner talks 'Mayor of Kingstown' and gives health update; Life inside the USS Bataan; How to escape from a sinking carTV-PG
- 01:09:38Tuesday, May 21, 2024Abi Carter and Will Moseley talk 'American Idol' journey; Anya Taylor-Joy talks 'Furiosa'; Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out on possible war crimes prosecutionTV-PG
- 01:04:37Monday, May 20, 2024Chris Hemsworth talks new movie, 'Furiosa'; Iran’s president, foreign minister die in apparent helicopter crash; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologizes for video showing alleged assault of ex-girlfriendTV-PG
- 30:40Sunday, May 19, 20241st black astronaut candidate will finally get his chance at 90 to launch into space; Fighting rages near Ukraine’s 2nd-largest city; State department issuing alert for LGBTQ+ travelersTV-PG
- 01:04:10Saturday, May 18, 2024Maui students visit another community that emerged from tragedy; New video reportedly shows Diddy assaulting Cassie; Israel says its recovered bodies of 3 hostagesTV-PG
- 01:07:12Friday, May 17, 2024John Oates opens up about legal dispute with former partner Daryl Hall; Deadly storms slam South; 1st person to receive Neuralink implant speaks outTV-PG
- 01:10:03Thursday, May 16, 2024'GMA' celebrates 30 years of Disney on Broadway; Zelenskyy speaks out amid Russian assault; Olivia Munn speaks out on health battleTV-PG
- 01:07:41Wednesday, May 15, 2024Sheryl Lee Ralph talks 'Abbott Elementary'; Kelly Clarkson faces backlash over use of weight loss drug; Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie talk season 3 of 'Bridgerton'TV-PG
- 01:08:07Tuesday, May 14, 2024Rob McElhenney talks new season of 'Welcome to Wrexham'; Officer in Situation Room on Jan. 6 speaks out; Tips for an affordable trip to QuebecTV-PG
- 01:03:40Monday, May 13, 2024Jimmy Kimmel talks family life and 22 seasons of late-night; Cast of 'Bridgerton' talk new season; Northern lights make appearance across USTV-PG
- 32:48Sunday, May 12, 2024Double graduation for mother and her daughter on Mother’s Day; Israel orders new widespread evacuation in Rafah; Trump campaigns ahead of Monday’s trialTV-PG
