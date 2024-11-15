Skip to Content
S15E305Fri, Nov 15, 2024
Southwest plane forced to evacuate after cell phone, airplane seat catch fire; Speaker Johnson urges House Ethics CommitteeÂ not to release Gaetz report; Laken Riley murder trial begins
TV-PG | 11.15.24 | 19:41 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Fri, Nov 15, 2024