S5E16Mon, Oct 7, 2024
Andrew Garfield talks new film â We Live in Timeâ ; Remembering the Oct. 7 attack on Israel 1 year later; A look at the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina
TV-PG | 10.07.24 | 35:25 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 34:51Friday, Oct 04, 2024Cyndi Lauper announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour; Relief efforts underway for Hurricane Helene victims; Sports journalist Michael Silver talks new bookTV-PG
- 35:43Thursday, Oct 03, 2024A look at the Freedom Summer's 60th anniversary; Dockworkers hit picket lines for a third day; Sam Tejada talks podcast 'A Healthy Point Of View'TV-PG
- 34:51Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024Vice presidential debate highlights; NBA champ Iman Shumpert talks new ESPN+ series; Peter Krause talks new season of '9-1-1'TV-PG
- 35:32Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024Judge strikes down Georgia abortion ban; Tips for reducing your risk for breast cancer; Actor Paul Reiser talks new movie 'The Problem with People'TV-PG
- 35:13Monday, Sep 30, 2024Previewing the 2024 vice presidential debate; A look at the 2025 best college rankings; Luke Bryan on new album and ‘American Idol’TV-PG
- 35:24Friday, Sep 27, 2024New York City Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to federal bribery, fraud charges; ‘Faith Friday’ with Rabbi Rachel Ain; A preview of this weekend’s 2024 Global Citizen FestivalTV-PG
- 34:08Thursday, Sep 26, 2024National Geographic photographer Cory Richards talks new book; Hurricane Helene intensifies to Category 3 storm; Sophia Chang discusses Asian representation in hip-hopTV-PG
- 35:36Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024Ken Jeong and Kevin Smith talk 'The 4:30 Movie'; 'Stop Campus Hazing Act' legislation passes House; Jarek Tadla on new book ‘Not Enoughness’TV-PG
- 35:35Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024Michael Rainey Jr. talks STARZ series 'Power Book II: Ghost'; The state of the presidential race; Danni Washington talks role in Disney Jr.’s ‘Ariel’TV-PG
- 35:32Monday, Sep 23, 2024Labor Secretary Julie Su talks unemployment and the interest rate cut; The growth of women’s sports takes center stage; Ian Sterling talks new true crime podcast, 'Murder They Wrote'TV-PG
- 35:38Friday, Sep 20, 2024Alyssa Milano on her Broadway debut in ‘Chicago’; Tensions escalate in the Middle East; From foster care to eight-figure entrepreneurTV-PG
- 34:45Thursday, Sep 19, 2024Sebastian Maniscalco talks tour, new season of 'Bookie'; Federal Reserve cuts interest rates; Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Museum of BroadwayTV-PG
- 35:16Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024Heightened security measures for former President Trump; Joan Vassos, the 1st ever 'Golden Bachelorette,' talks new season; Actor Lucien Laviscount talks 'Emily In Paris'TV-PG
- 35:38Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024Life saving gift leads to life-long love; Federal prosecutor holds press conference on Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest; What you need to know about Instagram’s new 'Teen Accounts'TV-PG
- 35:09Monday, Sep 16, 2024Artist Gaby Moreno talks music career and new album; Sen. Mark Kelly talks recent Trump news and new book; A look at the biggest moments from the EmmysTV-PG
- 34:43Friday, Sep 13, 2024Congressional Black Caucus Foundation talks upcoming presidential election; An inside look at the Pope’s 12-day trip around the world; Actor Joe Locke talks Marvel series 'Agatha All Along'TV-PG
- 35:52Thursday, Sep 12, 2024'Slow Horses' star Jonathon Pryce talks season 4; Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sexual assault lawsuit; Lewis Black from 'Inside Out 2' talks hit movieTV-PG
- 35:26Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024Takeaways from Tuesday’s presidential debate; 9/11 pilot’s last heroic flight; Kaitlin Olson talks ABC series 'High Potential'TV-PG
- 35:23Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Matthew McConaughey talks Greenlights Grant Initiative; What to expect from Harris-Trump presidential debate; TikTok star Chloe Bean talks alopecia journeyTV-PG
Out of list