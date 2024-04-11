S15E295Mon, Nov 4, 2024
Harris strikes optimistic note in final Pennsylvania campaign push before election; Swing state election officials step up security to protect votes and workers
TV-PG | 11.04.24 | 19:48 | CC
- 19:41Sunday, Nov 03, 2024Election down to the wire in swing states; Surges in disinformation threaten electionâ s integrity; America Strong: Driven to help others, she's ready to take her neighbors to the pollsTV-PG
- 19:31Friday, Nov 01, 2024Harris hits back at Trumpâ s attack on Liz Cheney; Marine facing manslaughter for subway chokehold trial begins; Thousands celebrate in Los Angeles streets for the Dodgers paradeTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, Oct 31, 2024Harris attacks Trump's vow to 'protect women' whether they 'like it or not'; One of the warmest-ever Halloweens in the Northeast; Death toll soars following the devastating flooding in SpainTV-PG
- 19:42Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024Harris distances herself from Biden's 'garbage' comments; At least 95 people are dead in wake of flooding that took over the southeast of Spain; MOMbies return for HalloweenTV-PG
- 19:07Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024Over 100 dead, including 25 children, in strike on Gaza; Trump calls Madison Square Garden rally a 'lovefest'; Harris gives 'closing argument' for election in remarks on DC's EllipseTV-PG
- 18:52Monday, Oct 28, 2024US says North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to Russia; Vice President Harris campaigns in Saginaw, Michigan; Hundreds of ballot boxes set on fire in Washington, OregonTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Oct 27, 2024Trump draws massive crowd at Madison Square Garden rally; Harris and Walz zero in on battleground states; 1 dead, dozens injured in truck-ramming at crowded bus stop in central IsraelTV-PG
- 19:03Friday, Oct 25, 2024McDonald's E. coli outbreak spreads, with at least 74 people sickened; Chinese hackers believed to have targeted presidential campaigns; Longtime Yankees, Dodgers fans face off as starting pitchersTV-PG
- 19:27Thursday, Oct 24, 2024LA County district attorney recommends Menendez brothers resentencing; Trump vows to fire special counsel Jack Smith if he's elected; US confirms North Korean troops are being trained in RussiaTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024US confirms North Korean troops are being trained in Russia; Chilling 911 calls reveal moments after Trump assassination attempt; Deadly McDonald's E. coli outbreak is 'expected to grow': CDCTV-PG
- 19:35Tuesday, Oct 22, 20241 dead, 49 sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: CDC; Israeli airstrike brings down residential building in Beirut; Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer: SourcesTV-PG
- 19:28Monday, Oct 21, 2024Houston helicopter crash kills 4 people, including a child; Video shows ferry gangway collapse that killed 7 off Georgia coast; US investigates suspected leak of Israelâ s alleged plan to attack IranTV-PG
- 20:03Sunday, Oct 20, 2024Harris, Trump focus in on battleground states; 7 dead in Georgia ferry dock collapse; US officials investigating possible classified intelligence leakTV-PG
- 19:39Friday, Oct 18, 2024Harris, Trump campaign in Michigan Friday; FAA investigating previously unreported mid-air close call in Texas; Hamas terror leader reportedly killed by gunshot to the headTV-PG
- 19:07Thursday, Oct 17, 2024Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza by Israeli forces: Officials; New details involving death of One Direction singer Liam Payne; Robert Roberson turns to Supreme Court to halt his executionTV-PG
- 19:43Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies aged 31; Trump calls himself 'father of IVF' at town hall in Georgia; Search continues for missing Navy fighter jetTV-PG
- 19:40Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024Record number of early votes cast in Georgia; 92 unaccounted for in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene; US tells Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk military aidTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Oct 14, 2024Antimissile system, 100 troops sent to Israel from the US; Harris, Trump campaigning in battleground Pennsylvania; 2nd arrest made in deadly Michigan home invasionTV-PG
- 19:34Sunday, Oct 13, 2024President Biden gets first-hand look at storm destruction; US sending anti-missile defense system to Israel; Major milestone for SpaceXTV-PG