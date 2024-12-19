S15E333Thu, Dec 19, 2024
- 19:41Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024Plane crashes into building in Hawaii, killing 2 pilots on board ; Cruise ship passenger dies in detention after allegedly attacking crew; Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition to New YorkTV-PG
- 19:39Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024Lawmakers get classified briefing amid Northeast drone concerns; Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged with 7th murder; Police search for motive in deadly Abundant Life Christian School shootingTV-PG
- 19:32Monday, Dec 16, 2024Abundant Life Christian School shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured; Trump's controversial health secretary pick RFK Jr. lobbies senators; Federal officials deploy drone detection technologyTV-PG
- 19:55Sunday, Dec 15, 2024US deploys â additional resourcesâ on drone sightings; Jamie Foxx injured at Beverly Hills dinner; Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke saved by neighbors on his 99th birthdayTV-PG
- 19:32Friday, Dec 13, 2024Luigi Mangione could waive extradition, DA Bragg says; Gov. Phil Murphy directly ask Biden for assistance in addressing drones; Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in LuxembourgTV-PG
- 19:49Thursday, Dec 12, 2024Trump named Time magazine's Person of the Year; The White House, FBI and Homeland Security downplaying drone threat in New Jersey; Missing American found alive wandering barefoot in SyriaTV-PG
- 19:44Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign, Trump elated at decision; Families desperately searching for missing loved ones in Syria; â Made in Americaâ Christmas is back for the 13th yearTV-PG
- 19:32Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024NFL QB Joe Burrow's home broken into during Monday night game: Police; Flood threat increases in Northeast with drenching rain; Israel unleashes wave of devastating airstrikes across SyriaTV-PG
- 19:46Monday, Dec 09, 2024Luigi Mangione in custody for UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing; US, allies are working to stabilize Syria; Daniel Penny found not guilty in subway chokehold trialTV-PG
- 20:00Sunday, Dec 08, 2024Rebel forces seize the presidential palace in Syria; New images of CEO murder suspect; Notre Dame's first massTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Dec 06, 2024Judge dismisses manslaughter charge in Daniel Penny subway chokehold case; UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect escaped NYC on a bus: Police; Notre Dame to reopen 5 years after devastating fireTV-PG
- 19:25Thursday, Dec 05, 2024UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect's face seen in new photos; Earthquake rattles California coast, triggers tsunami warning; Pete Hegseth remains defiant as he seeks Senators' endorsementsTV-PG
- 19:32Wednesday, Dec 04, 20242 children wounded, gunman dead in California school shooting; NYPD hunts gunman after UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead in NYC; Grandchildren dress up as their grandfather to celebrate his 80th birthdayTV-PG
- 19:33Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024Death toll rises as snow hammers Midwest and Northeast; FBI investigates large drones spotted flying over New Jersey; JonBenet Ramsey's father remains hopeful her killer will be caughtTV-PG
- 19:40Monday, Dec 02, 2024President Biden triggers backlash by pardoning his son Hunter; Trump's FBI director pick Kash Patel draws scrutiny; Over 200 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued in Cape CodTV-PG
- 19:26Sunday, Dec 01, 2024'Snowmageddon' slams the Northeast & Midwest; 6 rescued from house explosion; Special delivery to spread holiday cheer, the 'Peopleâ s Tree'!TV-PG
- 19:29Thursday, Nov 28, 2024Storms and a stowaway add to Thanksgiving travel havoc; Couple's mysterious disappearance solved after 44 years; America Strong:Â Acts of kindness across the country for ThanksgivingTV-PG
- 19:29Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024Celebration in streets of Beirut as the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah begins; Reports of threats against multiple Trump Cabinet nomineesTV-PG
- 19:51Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024FAA staffing shortages may cause holiday flight delays; One of America's most wanted arrested after more than 20 years in hiding; "Mary Poppins" at 60: Dive into the untold storyTV-PG