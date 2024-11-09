S4E245Wed, Sep 11, 2024
Takeaways from Tuesday’s presidential debate; 9/11 pilot’s last heroic flight; Kaitlin Olson talks ABC series 'High Potential'
TV-PG | 09.11.24 | 35:26 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 35:23Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Matthew McConaughey talks Greenlights Grant Initiative; What to expect from Harris-Trump presidential debate; TikTok star Chloe Bean talks alopecia journeyTV-PG
- 35:37Monday, Sep 09, 2024Conrad Ricamora and Natasha Rothwell talk Hulu series 'How To Die Alone'; Previewing the Harris, Trump presidential debate; Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime showTV-PG
- 35:26Friday, Sep 06, 2024New Dominion performs and talks album, 'Odies but Goodies'; How Black voters could be affected if Project 2025 is implemented; Author of 'How To Tell The Truth' talks faith and wisdomTV-PG
- 35:30Thursday, Sep 05, 20244 killed in Georgia high school shooting; How to avoid back-to-school money scams; Fitness instructor Cody Rigsby talks new podcast, 'Tactful Pettiness'TV-PG
- 35:40Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024US surgeon general on managing parents’ mental health; ‘DWTS’ season 33 cast and judges chat with 'GMA3'; Megan Moroney visits 'GMA3' to chat about new album and performs 'No Caller ID'TV-PG
- 35:23Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024Sofi Tukker talks North America tour and promotes new album 'Bread'; 6 Israeli hostages found murdered in Gaza; Rising number of women diagnosed with ADHD as adultsTV-PG
- 33:52Monday, Sep 02, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Fitness must-haves; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Must-have wellness items; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Finding joy outdoorsTV-PG
- 32:46Friday, Aug 30, 2024Don Louis perfoms 'Long TIme Comin'; Black artists discuss struggles in country music; The Beyonce bump in Black country musicTV-PG
- 30:48Friday, Aug 23, 2024Officials warn of new mystery drug popping up in NYC club scene; Meet the team behind nonprofit Diversify Ice; New York baker puts a twist on French pastriesTV-PG
- 34:56Thursday, Aug 22, 2024New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks DNC and female 'firsts'; Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik joins 'DWTS'; Sit down with the stars and director of 'Blink Twice'TV-PG
- 35:47Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024Former Biden adviser Susan Rice talks day three of DNC; Jon Kuniholm talks mission to improve lives of Veterans with new invention; FKA twigs talks 'The Crow' and self-acceptanceTV-PG
- 34:29Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024Sen. Laphonza Butler talks night 1 of the DNC; Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli talks US Open; Katseye performs its hit song ‘Debut’TV-PG
- 35:26Monday, Aug 19, 2024Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester talks about what to expect at DNC; A look at Honda’s upcoming innovative products; Rapper G-Eazy performs 'Love You Forever'TV-PG
- 32:47Friday, Aug 16, 2024How the childcare crisis impacts the election; Mike Puma shares how to make the perfect smash burger; Matt Damon, Casey Affleck on bringing authentic Boston style to collaborationsTV-PG
- 33:51Thursday, Aug 15, 2024Mike Colter talks 'The Union"; Taylor Swift returns to the stage following foiled terror plot; Helpful back-to-school meal ideasTV-PG
- 35:36Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024Tyrese Gibson talks new film surrounding the Los Angeles riots; Educator’s mission to support teachers balancing work and motherhood; First-time voters speak outTV-PG
- 34:29Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024Rising country music star Tiera Kennedy talks big break, announces new album; Organization supports Millenials and Gen Z running for office; Exclusive look inside the LA Clippers' new Intuit DomeTV-PG
- 35:36Monday, Aug 12, 2024Nicky Jam reflects on his early days in the music industry; Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on current state of the presidential election; Program provides support for children who lost a parentTV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Program brings together law enforcement and civilians; US reacts to Middle East conflict; Rapper Jeezy talks new documentary ‘Hip-Hop and the White House’TV-PG
Out of list