S15E264Sun, Sep 29, 2024
Horseshoe Beach natives remain strong after devastating hurricane losses
- 19:38Friday, Sep 27, 2024Hurricane Helene hits several states with devastating force, leaves dozens dead; Israel targets Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut airstrike; Beloved British actress Maggie Smith dies at 89TV-PG
- 19:47Thursday, Sep 26, 2024NYC Mayor Eric Adams charged with fraud, accepting improper campaign contributions; Hurricane Helene threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge; Ukraine's Zelenskyy courts US support, meets Kamala HarrisTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Sep 25, 20242 injured as bomb explodes in California courthouse: police; Deadly LA bus hijacking leaves 1 passenger dead; Israel prepares for potential ground invasion of LebanonTV-PG
- 19:43Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024Florida declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Helene looms; Toxic chemical cloud leaks from train, forces evacuations; Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon strike, Israel saysTV-PG
- 19:38Monday, Sep 23, 2024Airstrikes hit 1,300 targets in campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon; Florida braces for potential hurricane, state of emergency declaredTV-PG
- 20:01Sunday, Sep 22, 2024Israel and Hezbollah exchange a barrage of rockets amid growing fears of all-out war; The latest updates in the race to the White House; Interim NYC police commissioner's homes searchedTV-PG
- 19:39Friday, Sep 20, 2024Trump heading to North Carolina amid scandal involving the GOP candidate for governor; Top Hezbollah leader, operatives killed in strike in Beirut, Israel saysTV-PG
- 19:33Thursday, Sep 19, 2024Israel attacks southern Lebanon, Hezbollah launches missiles; Kentucky judge shot, killed in chambers, says governor; Iranian hackers stole Trump campaign material, Harris campaign says it didn't use.TV-PG
- 19:25Wednesday, Sep 18, 202420 more dead, 450 injured as 2nd round of explosions rocks Lebanon: Health officials; Fed Reserve cut interest for 1st time in 4 years; Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' CombsTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024Sean 'Diddy' Combs charged with racketeering, sex trafficking offenses; At least 9 dead after pagers explode across Lebanon; Springfield, Ohio, schools open with increased security amid threatsTV-PG
- 19:57Monday, Sep 16, 2024FBI searching suspect's social media and property after apparent assassination attempt on Trump; Pipeline explosion forcing evacuations in Houston, Texas; Tropical storm makes landfall in CarolinasTV-PG
- 19:46Sunday, Sep 15, 2024FBI says it's investigating apparent 'attempted assassination' on Donald Trump; Tropical threat brews off southeastern coast; Tensions between Israel and Houthis escalateTV-PG
- 19:30Friday, Sep 13, 2024Trump vows mass migrant deportation in Springfield, Ohio; Massive Philadelphia inferno destroys 2 buildings; Emmy Awards gear up for multiple firsts this weekendTV-PG
- 19:09Thursday, Sep 12, 2024Tropical storm Francine leaves nearly 400,000 without power; California firefighters hope slowing winds will reduce wildfire spread; Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff to avoid potential collisionTV-PG
- 19:34Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024Harris, Trump shake hands again at 9/11 anniversary ceremony; Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana; Boy dies after falling from cruise ship balconyTV-PG
- 19:34Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Presidential debate stage set as Harris and Trump make their final preparations; Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Francine; Body camera footage shows Tyreek Hill's arrestTV-PG
- 19:27Monday, Sep 09, 2024Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93; Harris and Trump gear up for high-stakes presidential debate; Kentucky police hunt suspect in freeway shootingTV-PG
- 19:58Sunday, Sep 08, 2024Manhunt underway for Kentucky highway gunman; Taylor Fritz comes up short to Jannik Sinner in US Open final; America strong: Closing ceremony at Paralympic Games in ParisTV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Sep 06, 202414-year-old school shooting suspect, father appear in court for 1st time; Man charged with plotting attack on NYC Jewish center: DOJ; Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala HarrisTV-PG
