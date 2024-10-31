Skip to Content
S15E292Thu, Oct 31, 2024
Harris attacks Trump's vow to 'protect women' whether they 'like it or not'; One of the warmest-ever Halloweens in the Northeast; Death toll soars following the devastating flooding in Spain
TV-PG | 10.31.24 | 19:23 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Thu, Oct 31, 2024