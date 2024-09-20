S15E257Fri, Sep 20, 2024
Trump heading to North Carolina amid scandal involving the GOP candidate for governor; Top Hezbollah leader, operatives killed in strike in Beirut, Israel says
TV-PG | 09.20.24 | 19:39 | CC
- 19:33Thursday, Sep 19, 2024Israel attacks southern Lebanon, Hezbollah launches missiles; Kentucky judge shot, killed in chambers, says governor; Iranian hackers stole Trump campaign material, Harris campaign says it didn't use.TV-PG
- 19:25Wednesday, Sep 18, 202420 more dead, 450 injured as 2nd round of explosions rocks Lebanon: Health officials; Fed Reserve cut interest for 1st time in 4 years; Judge denies bail for Sean 'Diddy' CombsTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024Sean 'Diddy' Combs charged with racketeering, sex trafficking offenses; At least 9 dead after pagers explode across Lebanon; Springfield, Ohio, schools open with increased security amid threatsTV-PG
- 19:57Monday, Sep 16, 2024FBI searching suspect's social media and property after apparent assassination attempt on Trump; Pipeline explosion forcing evacuations in Houston, Texas; Tropical storm makes landfall in CarolinasTV-PG
- 19:46Sunday, Sep 15, 2024FBI says it's investigating apparent 'attempted assassination' on Donald Trump; Tropical threat brews off southeastern coast; Tensions between Israel and Houthis escalateTV-PG
- 19:30Friday, Sep 13, 2024Trump vows mass migrant deportation in Springfield, Ohio; Massive Philadelphia inferno destroys 2 buildings; Emmy Awards gear up for multiple firsts this weekendTV-PG
- 19:09Thursday, Sep 12, 2024Tropical storm Francine leaves nearly 400,000 without power; California firefighters hope slowing winds will reduce wildfire spread; Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff to avoid potential collisionTV-PG
- 19:34Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024Harris, Trump shake hands again at 9/11 anniversary ceremony; Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana; Boy dies after falling from cruise ship balconyTV-PG
- 19:34Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Presidential debate stage set as Harris and Trump make their final preparations; Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Francine; Body camera footage shows Tyreek Hill's arrestTV-PG
- 19:27Monday, Sep 09, 2024Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93; Harris and Trump gear up for high-stakes presidential debate; Kentucky police hunt suspect in freeway shootingTV-PG
- 19:58Sunday, Sep 08, 2024Manhunt underway for Kentucky highway gunman; Taylor Fritz comes up short to Jannik Sinner in US Open final; America strong: Closing ceremony at Paralympic Games in ParisTV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Sep 06, 202414-year-old school shooting suspect, father appear in court for 1st time; Man charged with plotting attack on NYC Jewish center: DOJ; Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala HarrisTV-PG
- 19:20Thursday, Sep 05, 2024Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax offenses; Colt Gray was previously interviewed after FBI received reports of online threats; Donald Trump announced major role for Elon MuskTV-PG
- 19:47Wednesday, Sep 04, 20242 students, 2 teachers killed in Georgia high school shooting; Russia interfering in 2024 presidential election: US; 7 killed in deadly strike in Lyiv, Ukraine, Zelenskyy saysTV-PG
- 19:41Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024Former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul arrested for plotting to promote Chinese interests; Trump, Harris prepare for debate showdown; 2 US Marines assaulted by Turkey nationalists: OfficialsTV-PG
- 19:45Monday, Sep 02, 2024Israeli hostage deaths ignite massive protests, calls for cease-fire; 4 people killed in Labor Day train shooting near Chicago; US Marines attacked by mob on street in TurkeyTV-PG
- 20:07Sunday, Sep 01, 2024Protests erupt in Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; Millions of Americans on the move for Labor Day amid severe storms; 3 killed after small plane crashes into neighborhood TV-PG
- 19:47Friday, Aug 30, 2024NHL star and his brother killed by suspected drunk driver in New Jersey; Severe storms threaten Labor Day travel plans; Israeli forces kill Hamas commander in West BankTV-PG
- 19:53Thursday, Aug 29, 2024Mosquito-borne West Nile virus kills 2nd person in Wisconsin; Harris and Walz appeal to rural voters on Georgia bus tour; Airports brace for record-breaking Labor Day trafficTV-PG
