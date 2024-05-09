Thu, May 9, 2024
Ricki Lake opens up about losing 35 pounds by changing her lifestyle; Singer Jackie Evancho opens up about next chapter with new EP
TV-PG | 05.09.24 | 19:10 | CC
- 18:45Wednesday, May 08, 2024Family of US soldier detained in Russia speaks out; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ kicking off new trilogyTV-PG
- 19:09Tuesday, May 07, 2024Panera to phase out Charged Lemonades after families file lawsuits due to deaths; Brooke Shields talks working with star cast, her relationship with daughtersTV-PG
- 18:38Monday, May 06, 20242024 Met Gala: Celebrities stun at fashion world's iconic annual soiree; Billy Idol discusses the 40th anniversary of his classic album 'Rebel Yell'TV-PG
- 18:33Friday, May 03, 2024Americans held in Turks and Caicos over ammunition charge speak out; Celebrating Italian-American culture at 'Paisan Con'TV-PG
- 19:03Thursday, May 02, 2024'Dance Moms' star opens up about controversial coaching style; Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney level up UK's Wrexham football clubTV-PG
- 18:36Wednesday, May 01, 2024Weinstein's alleged victims say they are reliving trauma after tossed NY conviction; Arizona legislature votes to repeal 1864 abortion lawTV-PG
- 19:07Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024NYPD clears Columbia hall of protesters; Suzanne Morphew death officially ruled a homicide; 'Dance Moms' Reunion Special set to airTV-PG
- 18:39Monday, Apr 29, 2024Some people with autism allege roadblocks to serving in the military; What measures are in place to make military more accessible for people with autismTV-PG
- 18:07Friday, Apr 26, 2024Protests erupting across college campuses reach boiling point; Student group brings Palestinians, Jews together in dialogueTV-PG
- 19:12Thursday, Apr 25, 2024Drea de Matteo opens up about her journey to OnlyFans; 2024 NFL Draft happens Thursday in Detroit, where college players become pros; Aspire to inspire: Take your kids to work dayTV-PG
- 18:46Thursday, Apr 25, 2024Celine Dion opens up about battle against rare disorder; Trashed: The secret life of plastic exportsTV-PG
- 19:04Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024Top health officials warn of rising cases of counterfeit Botox injections; 'A Different World' cast talks about inspiring generationsTV-PG
- 17:20Monday, Apr 22, 2024Fast fashion, its impact on the planet, and what you can do; Prosecutors call David Pecker as 1st witness in Trump hush money trialTV-PG
- 18:39Friday, Apr 19, 2024Savannah Chrisley opens up about her life after her parents imprisonment; Taylor Swift's new break-up album breaks recordTV-PG
- 19:07Thursday, Apr 18, 2024Israel has retaliated against Iran according to a senior US official; Superfakes: The illicit world of luxury counterfeits; Henry Cavill, Henry Golding team up for spy flickTV-PG
- 18:39Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Former juvenile detainees seek justice over alleged sex abuse; Jesse McCartney opens up about new music, career milestonesTV-PG
- 19:11Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024Arizona abortion providers fear for patients' future after court ruling; Sheryl Crow speaks about her new album 'Evolution'TV-PG
- 18:25Monday, Apr 15, 2024Superstars heading to the pros after historic year for women’s basketball; 'Rust' movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez sentenced to 18 months; Dr. Phil's new TV network, studio in Fort Worth, TexasTV-PG
- 18:34Friday, Apr 12, 2024'Golden Bachelor' couple's bombshell divorce announcement; Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer previewed their new project, 'A Bit of Light'TV-PG
