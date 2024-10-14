S14E287Mon, Oct 14, 2024
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone talk new podcast; Biden tours Hurricane Milton devastation in Florida; SpaceX successfully lands booster rocket back at launch site
- 33:18Sunday, Oct 13, 2024Major retailers introducing AI to the shopping experience; Harris releases her medical report, pressuring Trump to do the same; Variety releases its '100 Best Horror Movies of All Time' listTV-PG
- 01:06:47Saturday, Oct 12, 2024Celebrating 'Adopt a Shelter Dog Month'; Urgent search underway in South Carolina for missing 28-year-old Broadway dancer; Meet the 4th grade chess player taking the chess world by stormTV-PG
- 01:06:26Friday, Oct 11, 2024Sandwich-making tips from TikTok's 'sandwich king'; Tim Walz talks about Trump, economy and risks of election disruption; Search and rescue missions underway after Hurricane MiltonTV-PG
- 01:09:58Thursday, Oct 10, 2024Hurricane Milton slams into Florida as Category 3 storm; What to know about 'inflammaging'; Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna talk 'La Maquina'TV-PG
- 01:10:26Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024Millions forced to evacuate as Milton approaches; Jenna Fischer opens up about cancer battle; Sheryl Lee Ralph talks new season of 'Abbott Elementary'TV-PG
- 01:10:34Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams talk 'Abbott Elementary'; Evacuations underway as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton; Menendez brothersâ family members speak outTV-PG
- 01:10:32Monday, Oct 07, 2024Abby Pogrebin and Rabbi Dov Linzer talk anniversary of Hamas attack; Melania Trump speaks out about abortion stance; President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden share message of support after Hurricane HeleneTV-PG
- 33:44Sunday, Oct 06, 2024Inside helicopter bringing live-saving relief to devastated areas by Helene; IDF preparing for 'significant' response to Iran attack; Trump returns to site of his 1st assassination attempt for rallyTV-PG
- 01:08:59Saturday, Oct 05, 2024Neighbors come together to help their communities impacted by Helene; Wall Street celebrating better-than-expected jobs report; Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and his husband talk new feature filmTV-PG
- 01:07:32Friday, Oct 04, 2024Americans offer help to Southeastern communities after Hurricane Helene; Dockworkers suspend strike until January; John Quiñones talks new season of 'What Would You Do?'TV-PG
- 01:08:08Thursday, Oct 03, 2024Sarah Paulson talks new film, 'Hold Your Breath'; Biden deploys 1,000 troops to help Helene damage; Doctor accused of giving ketamine to Matthew Perry pleads guiltyTV-PG
- 01:10:30Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024JD Vance, Tim Walz face off in vice presidential debate; ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos dies at 84; Pepe Aguilar performs 'Cuidamela Bien'TV-PG
- 01:10:16Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024New report on breast cancer; All eyes on vice presidential debate; Pete Rose dies at 83TV-PG
- 01:09:11Monday, Sep 30, 2024Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth talk 'Lonely Planet'; Search for missing people continues after Hurricane Helene; Actor and country music legend Kris Kristofferson dies at 88TV-PG
- 34:02Sunday, Sep 29, 2024TikTok and WHO team up to raise awareness about medical trends; Dozens missing in Helene's aftermath in Tennessee and North Carolina; Boeing Starliner astronauts expected to return next springTV-PG
- 01:08:06Saturday, Sep 28, 2024Celebrating the life of beloved actress Maggie Smith; At least 44 people dead across the South as Helene brings heavy rainfall, flooding; Global Citizen Festival kicks off in New YorkTV-PG
- 01:09:40Friday, Sep 27, 2024New Kids on the Block talk Las Vegas residency; Florida residents deal with damage from Hurricane Helene; Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips talk ‘Joker: Folie A Deux'TV-PG
- 01:09:30Thursday, Sep 26, 2024Javier Bardem talks 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'; Hurricane Helene bears down on Florida; What to know about celebrating your 'Senora Era'TV-PG
- 01:11:03Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024Niecy Nash-Betts talks 'Grotesquerie'; Blinken talks escalating tensions in Middle East; Joshua Jackson talks 'Doctor Odyssey'TV-PG
