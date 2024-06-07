S15E184Sat, Jul 6, 2024
Biden faces pressure to bow out of presidential race; NFL rookie killed in early morning car crash in Maryland; Pint-sized activist takes steps to make neighborhood safer
TV-PG | 07.06.24 | 19:24 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 19:09Friday, Jul 05, 2024Biden insists he is 'staying in' presidential race; Seismic change in the UK as the Labour Party wins in a landslide victory; Hurricane Beryl heads toward Texas TV-PG
- 19:33Thursday, Jul 04, 2024Biden: 'I screwed up' on the debate stage; Law enforcement on alert in New York City for Fourth of July; US Marine Corps Sgts. reunite with their K-9sTV-PG
- 19:38Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024Roughly 30,000 evacuated amid northern California wildfire; Eye of Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica; Law enforcement on high alert for the Fourth of JulyTV-PG
- 19:33Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Death toll rises to 6 as strongest July hurricane ever takes aim at Jamaica; Democrats voice growing concern about Biden's campaign in wake of the debate; FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer'sTV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Jul 01, 2024Judge declares mistrial in Karen Read murder case; Supreme Court gives Trump broad immunity in Jan. 6 case; Biden remains out of the public eye as Democrats worryTV-PG
- 19:51Sunday, Jun 30, 2024New York attorney general investigates police shooting in Utica; Severe weather alert on East Coast; Celebrating Pride across AmericaTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Jun 29, 2024Fourth of July travel surge; Biden defiant after debate backlash; Rescued Israeli hostage speaks outTV-PG
- 19:58Friday, Jun 28, 2024Biden speaks at campaign rally in North Carolina about poor debate performance; Supreme Court limits scope of obstruction charge against Capitol riotersTV-PG
- 19:57Thursday, Jun 27, 2024Biden and Trump prepare to meet in historic debate; Boeing sanctioned by NTSB for 'blatantly' violating agreement; SCOTUS issues a decision allowing emergency abortions in IdahoTV-PG
- 19:21Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024Evan Gershkovich on trial in Russia on espionage charges; Judge scolds Karen Read on 2nd day of deliberations; Severe storms threaten to disrupt Fourth of July travel plansTV-PG
- 19:29Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024Julian Assange arrives in Saipan ahead of guilty plea in deal with US, securing his freedom; First close-up look at the $230 million US-built pier in Gaza; Candidates prepare for presidential debateTV-PG
- 19:34Monday, Jun 24, 2024World-renowned surfer killed in shark attack in Hawaii: Officials; Record-breaking floods in Minnesota cause broken dam; Biden, Trump return to debate on stage Thursday for the 1st time in 4 yearsTV-PG
- 19:32Sunday, Jun 23, 2024Relentless heat continues to scorch the country; Wrongful death settlement to reportedly payout husband of Samantha Miller; America Strong: California firefighters saving lives and making new livesTV-PG
- 19:36Saturday, Jun 22, 2024Hopeful news for people with sleep apnea; Biden & Trump prepare for 1st presidential debate; Record-breaking temperatures scorch the northeastTV-PG
- 19:36Friday, Jun 21, 20243 dead,11 wounded in Arkansas mass shooting at Mad Butcher grocery store; Boston Celtics hold NBA Championship parade ; US tourist killed by elephant in ZambiaTV-PG
- 19:44Thursday, Jun 20, 2024More than 127 million Americans under heat alerts; USC student will not face charges in fatal stabbing of homeless man; Louisiana becomes 1st state to require Ten Commandments in classroomsTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024Tropical Storm Alberto slams Gulf Coast; 10 people badly injured in home explosion; Russia and North Korea strike allianceTV-PG
- 19:31Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Putin makes rare visit to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un; Boeing's CEO faces criticism on Capitol Hill; Justin Timberlake arrested for DWITV-PG
- 19:55Monday, Jun 17, 2024Virgin flight makes emergency landing in New Zealand after possible bird strike; California wildfires prompt evacuations from campers; Biden ad targets Trump's criminal conviction in pitch to votersTV-PG
Out of list