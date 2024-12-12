S5E62Thu, Dec 12, 2024
Bipartisan lawmakers call for pharmaceutical reforms; Chicago-based women's group uniting one step at a time; Fat Joe talks first solo album in nearly 15 years
TV-PG | 12.12.24 | 35:17 | CC
- 35:36Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024Miguel Cardona talks Trump's threat to close the Department of Education; YouTube series 'Skills Jam' celebrates next generation of skilled trade; Sofia Carson talks new Netflix thriller 'Carry-On'TV-PG
- 35:26Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024Hazel Vogel of 'Annie' performs iconic anthem 'Tomorrow'; Today's top legal headlines; Holiday etiquette do's and don'tsTV-PG
- 35:11Monday, Dec 09, 2024Taylor Swift wraps record-breaking 'Eras' tour; How this nonprofit is helping young girls dream big; 'All In: Comedy About Love' hits the Broadway stageTV-PG
- 35:37Friday, Dec 06, 2024Arkansas governor ignites phone-free school program; New ABC podcast explores the struggles of the Navajo Nation; Joy Woods talks starring in Gypsy on BroadwayTV-PG
- 35:42Thursday, Dec 05, 2024Manhunt underway for gunman who killed UnitedHealthCare CEO; Simple solutions to refill, reuse & repeat single-use items; Etienne Maurice stars in holiday film 'Mistletoe & Matrimony'TV-PG
- 35:06Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024Mindy Kaling talks new season of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'; New developments in the JonBenét Ramsey murder case; Cash Warren talks 'Good Fits' initiative to celebrate National Sock DayTV-PG
- 35:46Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024Kicking colon cancer in style; Sen. Michael Bennet talks President Biden's pardon of his son; Sean Astin stars as Santa in Broadway's 'Elf the Musical'TV-PG
- 35:22Monday, Dec 02, 2024How to save big on Cyber Monday; Latest in feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar; Actress Sarah Drew talks dual roles in front of and behind the cameraTV-PG
- 33:33Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024Deals and Steals Power Hour: Must-have tech gifts, Luxe for Less, Stocking stuffers for under $20TV-PG
- 35:18Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024Countess Luann de Lesseps talks holiday cabaret; Resentencing hearing delayed in the Menendez brothers case; A look at the best places to travel in 2025TV-PG
- 35:28Monday, Nov 25, 2024Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in 'Moana 2'; Biden's final weeks in the Oval OfficeTV-PG
- 34:29Friday, Nov 22, 2024Warren Haynes talks new album and launches hurricane relief effort; Jussie Smollett's conviction tossed; What is 'high functioning codependency?'TV-PG
- 35:51Thursday, Nov 21, 2024Comedian Bridget Everett talks final season of 'Somebody Somewhere'; Susan Smith denied parole after 30 years in prison; Dana Nachman and Sheila Holman talk 'Dear Santa, The Series'TV-PG
- 35:23Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024President-elect Trump reveals more White House plans; New ABC podcast reexamines mysterious death of Karen Silkwood; Brett Young talks balancing music career with the girl-dad lifeTV-PG
- 35:18Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024Matt Gaetz faces sexual misconduct allegations; Countdown to the 58th annual CMA Awards; Aldis Hodge talks new crime series, "Cross"TV-PG
- 35:23Monday, Nov 18, 2024Actors in 'A Wesley South African Christmas' talk new BET+ film; The latest objections and accusations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs; A look at the UFC Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fightTV-PG
- 35:29Friday, Nov 15, 2024Jimmy O Yang and Taika WaititI talk Hulu series 'Interior Chinatown'; Ohio's incumbent Rep. Greg Lansman talks 2024 election lessons; Authors Jannah and Kiyanna Handy talk new book 'BLK MKT Vintage'TV-PG
- 35:57Thursday, Nov 14, 2024Broadway stars Katie Brayben and Christian Borle talk 'Tammy Faye: A New Musical'; The latest on the Trump transition process; Patrick Radden Keefe talks new limited series 'Say Nothing'TV-PG
- 33:35Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024Actress Auli'i Cravalho talks 'Moana 2'; New details revealed for the Notre Dame's grand reopening; Sid Evans reveals the 2024 Southerners of the YearTV-PG