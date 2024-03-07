S15E181Wed, Jul 3, 2024
Roughly 30,000 evacuated amid northern California wildfire; Eye of Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica; Law enforcement on high alert for the Fourth of July
07.03.24
- 19:33Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Death toll rises to 6 as strongest July hurricane ever takes aim at Jamaica; Democrats voice growing concern about Biden's campaign in wake of the debate; FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer'sTV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Jul 01, 2024Judge declares mistrial in Karen Read murder case; Supreme Court gives Trump broad immunity in Jan. 6 case; Biden remains out of the public eye as Democrats worryTV-PG
- 19:51Sunday, Jun 30, 2024New York attorney general investigates police shooting in Utica; Severe weather alert on East Coast; Celebrating Pride across AmericaTV-PG
- 19:39Saturday, Jun 29, 2024Fourth of July travel surge; Biden defiant after debate backlash; Rescued Israeli hostage speaks outTV-PG
- 19:58Friday, Jun 28, 2024Biden speaks at campaign rally in North Carolina about poor debate performance; Supreme Court limits scope of obstruction charge against Capitol riotersTV-PG
- 19:57Thursday, Jun 27, 2024Biden and Trump prepare to meet in historic debate; Boeing sanctioned by NTSB for 'blatantly' violating agreement; SCOTUS issues a decision allowing emergency abortions in IdahoTV-PG
- 19:21Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024Evan Gershkovich on trial in Russia on espionage charges; Judge scolds Karen Read on 2nd day of deliberations; Severe storms threaten to disrupt Fourth of July travel plansTV-PG
- 19:29Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024Julian Assange arrives in Saipan ahead of guilty plea in deal with US, securing his freedom; First close-up look at the $230 million US-built pier in Gaza; Candidates prepare for presidential debateTV-PG
- 19:34Monday, Jun 24, 2024World-renowned surfer killed in shark attack in Hawaii: Officials; Record-breaking floods in Minnesota cause broken dam; Biden, Trump return to debate on stage Thursday for the 1st time in 4 yearsTV-PG
- 19:32Sunday, Jun 23, 2024Relentless heat continues to scorch the country; Wrongful death settlement to reportedly payout husband of Samantha Miller; America Strong: California firefighters saving lives and making new livesTV-PG
- 19:36Saturday, Jun 22, 2024Hopeful news for people with sleep apnea; Biden & Trump prepare for 1st presidential debate; Record-breaking temperatures scorch the northeastTV-PG
- 19:36Friday, Jun 21, 20243 dead,11 wounded in Arkansas mass shooting at Mad Butcher grocery store; Boston Celtics hold NBA Championship parade ; US tourist killed by elephant in ZambiaTV-PG
- 19:44Thursday, Jun 20, 2024More than 127 million Americans under heat alerts; USC student will not face charges in fatal stabbing of homeless man; Louisiana becomes 1st state to require Ten Commandments in classroomsTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024Tropical Storm Alberto slams Gulf Coast; 10 people badly injured in home explosion; Russia and North Korea strike allianceTV-PG
- 19:31Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Putin makes rare visit to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un; Boeing's CEO faces criticism on Capitol Hill; Justin Timberlake arrested for DWITV-PG
- 19:55Monday, Jun 17, 2024Virgin flight makes emergency landing in New Zealand after possible bird strike; California wildfires prompt evacuations from campers; Biden ad targets Trump's criminal conviction in pitch to votersTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jun 16, 2024Wildfires threaten California homes and businesses; President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the campaign trail; Father and son reflect on lifesaving surgeryTV-PG
- 19:34Saturday, Jun 15, 2024Terrifying scene at Oregon amusement park; 8 Israeli Defense Forces soldiers were killed in southern Gaza, IDF says; Devastating floods and dangerous heatTV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Jun 14, 2024Powerful thunderstorms expected to affect millions along Northeast's I-95 corridor; Supreme Court rejects Trump-era ban on gun bump stocks; Pope Francis is the first pope ever to address G7 summitTV-PG
