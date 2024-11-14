Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Bailey Zimmerman to Perform at "The 58th Annual Cma Awards"

The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed another round of performers for "The 58th Annual CMA Awards." Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Bailey Zimmerman will all take the stage at this year's star-studded CMA Awards. Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Eric Church, takes the CMA Awards stage for a powerful and moving performance. Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee this year, Luke Combs, performs his chart-topping hit "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma." Viewers won't want to miss an unforgettable performance from five-time nominee this year Cody Johnson. Three-time nominee this year Megan Moroney performs her chart-rising single "Am I Okay?" Kacey Musgraves, with three nominations this year, takes the stage to perform her song "The Architect." And, first-time nominee and performer Bailey Zimmerman delivers "New to Country" to CMA Awards audiences.

Collaborations include two-time nominee this year Kelsea Ballerini and first-time nominee and performer Noah Kahan performing their nominated duet, "Cowboys Cry Too." Country Music legends nominated for CMA Vocal Duo this year Brooks & Dunn welcome three-time nominee this year Jelly Roll to the stage to perform "Believe." First-time performers, Ella Langley and Riley Green bring their instant classic, nominated hit "you look like you love me" to CMA Awards fans. And as previously revealed, viewers won't want to miss a star-studded tribute in honor of the legendary King of Country, George Strait, this year's CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Additional performers already announced include Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Lainey Wilson.

Presenters for "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" will be announced soon. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.

Tickets for "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.

For more information on "The 58th Annual CMA Awards," visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube. To celebrate "The 58th Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, crewnecks and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20.