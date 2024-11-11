'Christmas Specials' Trivia: Take This Festive Holiday Quiz Now!

ABC is spreading holiday cheer this season with a lineup of festive programming that will air during the most wonderful time of the year. Highlights include the annual airing of the classic holiday specials "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," "Prep & Landing" and more! It's the most wonderful streaming time of the year with a happy holiday mix of movies, specials & more. Watch on ABC and stream on ABC.com. Now, how well do you know all those the classic holiday specials? There's only one way to find out. Take our super-chill "Frozen" movie quiz now!

1. In "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," what is the name of Kris Kringle's penguin pal?

a) Hopper b) Popper c) Flopper d) Topper

2. What clothing item item brings "Frosty the Snowman" to life in the classic holiday special?

a) Scarf b) Hat c) Mittens d) Earmuffs

3. In "Prep & Landing," what is the call sign of Wayne the elf?

a) Little Drummer Boy b) Candy Cane c) Eggnog d) Nutcracker

4. In "Mickey Saves Christmas," who causes Santa to lose all the presents in his sleigh?

a) Donald Duck b) Goofy c) Pluto d) Chip & Dale

5. In "A Charlie Brown Christmas," what does Lucy "really" want for Christmas every year?

a) A Dress b) A Bicycle c) Ice Skates d) Real Estate

6. In the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," he's said to have "all the sweetness of a seasick ____."

a) Crocodile b) Shark c) Octopus d) Crab

7. In "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Hermey the misfit elf longs to be what type of professional?

a) Lawyer b) Psychiatrist c) Dentist d) Vegas Lounge Singer

8. In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," Olaf believes it's a "Christmas miracle" when he gets this item back?

a) Mistletoe b) Snow Globe c) Stocking d) Fruitcake

9. Which Christmas special features battling brothers Heat Miser & Snow Miser?

a) Toy Story That Time Forgot b) Shrek the Halls c) The Year Without a Santa Claus d) The Star Wars Holiday Special

10. Season 2 of which Disney+ Original focuses on Scott Calvin's efforts to train his son to take over the family business?

a) Hawkeye b) Young Jedi Adventures c) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series d) The Santa Clauses

CHECK YOUR ANSWERS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POST

Good tidings Freeform brings, as the network celebrates the adored seasonal tradition of "25 Days of Christmas." The programming event returns to spread holiday cheer starting SUNDAY, DEC. 1. A delightful collection of Christmas favorites is being offered to make spirits bright, including "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" trilogy and "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000). Select airings of perennial favorite "Home Alone" will incorporate "pop-up" facts about the classic holiday movie.

Jingle all the way with Disney family classics like "Frozen," the "Toy Story" franchise and "Disney's A Christmas Carol." Other holiday faves airing throughout the month include "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas," "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994), "Arthur Christmas," plus Rankin-Bass' beloved specials, "Frosty the Snowman," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," plus much more! Plus, the merry lineup features a network premiere featuring the Queen of Christmas herself, "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as "Dashing Through the Snow" (2023) and "Santa's Little Helper" (2015).

"CHRISTMAS SPECIALS" TRIVIA QUIZ ANSWERS

1. In "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," what is the name of Kris Kringle's penguin pal? d) Topper

2. What clothing item item brings "Frosty the Snowman" to life in the classic holiday special? b) Hat

3. In "Prep & Landing," what is the call sign of Wayne the elf? a) Little Drummer Boy

4. In "Mickey Saves Christmas," who causes Santa to lose all the presents in his sleigh? c) Pluto

5. In "A Charlie Brown Christmas," what does Lucy "really" want for Christmas every year? d) Real Estate

6. In the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," he's said to have "all the sweetness of a seasick ____." a) Crocodile

7. In "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Hermey the misfit elf longs to be what type of professional? c) Dentist

8. In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," Olaf believes it's a "Christmas miracle" when he gets this item back? d) Fruitcake

9. Which Christmas special features battling brothers Heat Miser & Snow Miser? c) The Year Without a Santa Claus

10. Season 2 of which Disney+ Original focuses on Scott Calvin's efforts to train his son to take over the family business? d) The Santa Clauses

MORE TRIVIA: TAKE THE "FROZEN" QUIZ HERE!

MORE TRIVIA: TAKE THE "HOME ALONE" QUIZ HERE!