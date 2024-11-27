See What's on Hulu in December 2024

Wondering what's on Hulu? Want to know what's coming to Hulu in December 2024? See what's on Hulu all month long right here! We've got you covered with a complete list of shows, movies, specials and Hulu Originals including "Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls," which delves into the haunting 2012 disappearance of Samantha Koenig, an 18-year-old Anchorage barista last seen leaving her place of work with an unknown man on a dark winter night. See the full lineup of everything coming your way on Hulu below!

12/1/2024 Bunk'd: Complete Seasons 1-7 Disney

12/1/2024 Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

12/1/2024 Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

12/1/2024 Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

12/1/2024 Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

12/1/2024 Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

12/1/2024 Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

12/1/2024 Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

12/1/2024 Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

12/1/2024 Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

12/1/2024 Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

12/1/2024 House Hunters: Complete Season 170

12/1/2024 House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

12/1/2024 House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

12/1/2024 Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

12/1/2024 Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) TMS

12/1/2024 Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

12/1/2024 Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

12/1/2024 Antwone Fisher (2002)

12/1/2024 Cast Away (2000)

12/1/2024 Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

12/1/2024 Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)

12/1/2024 Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)

12/1/2024 Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

12/1/2024 Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

12/1/2024 Epic (2013)

12/1/2024 Epic Movie (2007)

12/1/2024 A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

12/1/2024 Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

12/1/2024 Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 30th Anniversary

12/1/2024 Moulin Rouge (2001)

12/1/2024 Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

12/1/2024 The Muppets (2011)

12/1/2024 Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 10th Anniversary

12/1/2024 Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

12/1/2024 Rio 2 (2014) 10th Anniversary

12/1/2024 Sommersby (1993)

12/1/2024 Speed (1994) 30th Anniversary

12/1/2024 Bad Moms (2016)

12/1/2024 This Christmas (2007)

12/1/2024 Gladiator (2000)

12/1/2024 National Security (2003)

12/1/2024 Paradise Highway (2022)

12/1/2024 The Perfect Guy (2015)

12/1/2024 The Perfect Holiday (2007)

12/1/2024 The Quick and the Dead (1995)

12/1/2024 Ricki and the Flash (2015)

12/1/2024 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

12/1/2024 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)

12/1/2024 Twilight (2008)

12/1/2024 Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

12/1/2024 Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) 15th Anniversary

12/3/2024 Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2

12/3/2024 Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2

12/3/2024 Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3

12/3/2024 A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/3/2024 Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

12/3/2024 Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/3/2024 My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

12/3/2024 My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/3/2024 My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/3/2024 Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/3/2024 Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

12/3/2024 The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3

12/3/2024 The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

12/3/2024 The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

12/3/2024 Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

12/3/2024 Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

12/3/2024 Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

12/4/2024 Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) Hulu Original

12/4/2024 Storm Crashers (2024)

12/5/2024 Wild Crime: Complete Season 4 Hulu Original

12/5/2024 The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/5/2024 Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A

12/5/2024 Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16

12/5/2024 Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17

12/5/2024 Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

12/5/2024 Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

12/5/2024 Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11 A&E

12/5/2024 Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/5/2024 Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/5/2024 Hot Ones: New Episodes Vice Media

12/5/2024 The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/5/2024 My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11

12/5/2024 Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/5/2024 MythBusters: Complete Season 19

12/5/2024 MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6

12/5/2024 Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

12/5/2024 A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024) A&E

12/5/2024 Living (2023)

12/6/2024 Buddy's Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/6/2024 Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1 Studio Canal

12/6/2024 Doctor Dolittle (1998)

12/6/2024 Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

12/6/2024 Flycatcher (2024)

12/6/2024 Marley & Me (2008)

12/6/2024 Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

12/6/2024 Summer Camp (2024)

12/7/2024 Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2 National Geographic

12/7/2024 Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere National Geographic

12/7/2024 Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/7/2024 Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

12/7/2024 Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20

12/7/2024 Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

12/7/2024 Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9

12/7/2024 Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1

12/7/2024 Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15

12/7/2024 Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3

12/7/2024 Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1

12/7/2024 Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/7/2024 Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1

12/7/2024 Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5

12/7/2024 Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9

12/7/2024 Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/7/2024 The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3

12/7/2024 Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13

12/7/2024 Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4

12/7/2024 Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2

12/7/2024 Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1

12/7/2024 The Convert (2023) Magnolia

12/9/2024 Step Up (2006)

12/9/2024 Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

12/9/2024 Step Up 3D (2010)

12/10/2024 Caught!: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

12/10/2024 Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

12/10/2024 Guy's Big Bite: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Guy's Big Game: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 I Love a Mama's Boy: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/10/2024 The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere Fox

12/10/2024 Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

12/10/2024 Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024 Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere National Geographic

12/10/2024 Coup! (2023)

12/11/2024 Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

12/11/2024 Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1 The Design Network

12/11/2024 Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1 The Design Network

12/11/2024 The Reveal: Complete Season 3 The Design Network

12/11/2024 Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3 The Design Network

12/11/2024 The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1 The Design Network

12/12/2024 Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6 A&E

12/12/2024 48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/12/2024 Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B A&E

12/12/2024 Knight Fight: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/12/2024 The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/13/2024 Don't Tell Comedy (2024)

12/13/2024 Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)

12/13/2024 No Way Up (2024)

12/13/2024 Scarygirl (2023)

12/13/2024 A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024

12/14/2024 Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

12/14/2024 Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

12/14/2024 Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

12/14/2024 Gold Rush: Parker's Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/14/2024 Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

12/14/2024 Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

12/14/2024 Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/14/2024 How It's Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

12/14/2024 I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/14/2024 Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

12/14/2024 MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/16/2024 Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20 Universal

12/17/2024 Blink: Special Premiere National Geographic

12/17/2024 Cuckoo (2024)

12/18/2024 The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

12/19/2024 America's Top Dog: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/19/2024 Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/19/2024 The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4 A&E

12/19/2024 Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A A&E

12/19/2024 A Model Murder (2024) A&E

12/20/2024 Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere National Geographic

12/20/2024 Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024) Hulu Original

12/20/2024 Darkness of Man (2024)

12/20/2024 The Inheritance (2024)

12/24/2024 Arctic Convoy (2023)

12/26/2024 America's 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/26/2024 Court Cam: Complete Season 7A A&E

12/26/2024 Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1 A&E

12/26/2024 200% Wolf (2024)

12/27/2024 The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

12/27/2024 Breaking (2022)

12/27/2024 Don't Tell Comedy (2024)

12/28/2024 Alice, Darling (2022)

12/28/2024 Amber Alert (2024)