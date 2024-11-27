Skip to Content

See What's on Hulu in December 2024

By Jim Donnelly
Nov 26th, 2024

Wondering what's on Hulu? Want to know what's coming to Hulu in December 2024? See what's on Hulu all month long right here! We've got you covered with a complete list of shows, movies, specials and Hulu Originals including "Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls," which delves into the haunting 2012 disappearance of Samantha Koenig, an 18-year-old Anchorage barista last seen leaving her place of work with an unknown man on a dark winter night. See the full lineup of everything coming your way on Hulu below!

12/1/2024         Bunk'd: Complete Seasons 1-7              Disney

12/1/2024         Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9       

12/1/2024         Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11             

12/1/2024         Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5      

12/1/2024         Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4    

12/1/2024         Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17         

12/1/2024         Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55   

12/1/2024         Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5 

12/1/2024         Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4             

12/1/2024         Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8 

12/1/2024         Gold Rush: Complete Season 5            

12/1/2024         House Hunters: Complete Season 170             

12/1/2024         House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173      

12/1/2024         House Hunters International: Complete Season 140  

12/1/2024         Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8      

12/1/2024         Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)              TMS

12/1/2024         Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5   

12/1/2024         Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5 

12/1/2024         Antwone Fisher (2002)

12/1/2024         Cast Away (2000)         

12/1/2024         Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)  

12/1/2024         Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)            

12/1/2024         Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)    

12/1/2024         Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)             

12/1/2024         Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)    

12/1/2024         Epic (2013)       

12/1/2024         Epic Movie (2007)         

12/1/2024         A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

12/1/2024         Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)           

12/1/2024         Miracle On 34th Street (1994)  30th Anniversary

12/1/2024         Moulin Rouge (2001)    

12/1/2024         Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)        

12/1/2024         The Muppets (2011)     

12/1/2024         Muppets Most Wanted (2014)  10th Anniversary

12/1/2024         Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

12/1/2024         Rio 2 (2014)       10th Anniversary

12/1/2024         Sommersby (1993)       

12/1/2024         Speed (1994)    30th Anniversary

12/1/2024         Bad Moms (2016)         

12/1/2024         This Christmas (2007) 

12/1/2024         Gladiator (2000)            

12/1/2024         National Security (2003)           

12/1/2024         Paradise Highway (2022)          

12/1/2024         The Perfect Guy (2015)

12/1/2024         The Perfect Holiday (2007)       

12/1/2024         The Quick and the Dead (1995)             

12/1/2024         Ricki and the Flash (2015)        

12/1/2024         The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)          

12/1/2024         The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)          

12/1/2024         Twilight (2008) 

12/1/2024         Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)   

12/1/2024         Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)            15th Anniversary

12/3/2024         Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1           

12/3/2024         Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2           

12/3/2024         Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1  

12/3/2024         Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2             

12/3/2024         Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3          

12/3/2024         A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1    

12/3/2024         Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1         

12/3/2024         Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2             

12/3/2024         Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8 

12/3/2024         Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2     

12/3/2024         My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9    

12/3/2024         My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/3/2024         My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1             

12/3/2024         Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2    

12/3/2024         Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1     

12/3/2024         Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2            

12/3/2024         Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1        

12/3/2024         sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3     

12/3/2024         The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3      

12/3/2024         The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1 

12/3/2024         The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

12/3/2024         Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2         

12/3/2024         Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3    

12/3/2024         Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

12/4/2024         Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)               Hulu Original

12/4/2024         Storm Crashers (2024)

12/5/2024         Wild Crime: Complete Season 4           Hulu Original

12/5/2024         The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1           A&E

12/5/2024         Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A            

12/5/2024         Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16        

12/5/2024         Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17        

12/5/2024         Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21   

12/5/2024         Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7           

12/5/2024         Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1          

12/5/2024         The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11              A&E

12/5/2024         Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1  

12/5/2024         Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1  

12/5/2024         Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1    

12/5/2024         Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1        

12/5/2024         Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2       

12/5/2024         Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2     

12/5/2024         Hot Ones: New Episodes           Vice Media

12/5/2024         The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2       

12/5/2024         My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11         

12/5/2024         Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2  

12/5/2024         MythBusters: Complete Season 19     

12/5/2024         MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1   

12/5/2024         90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1    

12/5/2024         7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6       

12/5/2024         Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1    

12/5/2024         A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)     A&E

12/5/2024         Living (2023)    

12/6/2024         Buddy's Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1              A&E

12/6/2024         Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1  Studio Canal

12/6/2024         Doctor Dolittle (1998) 

12/6/2024         Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)             

12/6/2024         Flycatcher (2024)         

12/6/2024         Marley & Me (2008)      

12/6/2024         Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)  

12/6/2024         Summer Camp (2024) 

12/7/2024         Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2      National Geographic

12/7/2024         Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere      National Geographic

12/7/2024         Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/7/2024         Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

12/7/2024         Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20     

12/7/2024         Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

12/7/2024         Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9         

12/7/2024         Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1             

12/7/2024         Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15  

12/7/2024         Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3           

12/7/2024         Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1             

12/7/2024         Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2   

12/7/2024         Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1             

12/7/2024         Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5           

12/7/2024         Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9      

12/7/2024         Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

12/7/2024         The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3          

12/7/2024         Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13       

12/7/2024         Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4             

12/7/2024         Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2          

12/7/2024         Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1           

12/7/2024         The Convert (2023)        Magnolia

12/9/2024         Step Up (2006)

12/9/2024         Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)   

12/9/2024         Step Up 3D (2010)        

12/10/2024       Caught!: Complete Season 1  

12/10/2024       Critical Incident: Complete Season 1  

12/10/2024       Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1          

12/10/2024       Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

12/10/2024       Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13 

12/10/2024       Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12    

12/10/2024       Guy's Big Bite: Complete Season 1      

12/10/2024       Guy's Big Game: Complete Season 1  

12/10/2024       I Love a Mama's Boy: Complete Season 1        

12/10/2024       Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1             

12/10/2024       Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2             

12/10/2024       The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere Fox

12/10/2024       Save My Skin: Complete Season 4       

12/10/2024       Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1          

12/10/2024       Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere      National Geographic

12/10/2024       Coup! (2023)   

12/11/2024       Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1           

12/11/2024       Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1          The Design Network

12/11/2024       Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1        The Design Network

12/11/2024       The Reveal: Complete Season 3            The Design Network

12/11/2024       Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3           The Design Network

12/11/2024       The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1           The Design Network

12/12/2024       Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6              A&E

12/12/2024       48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1   A&E

12/12/2024       Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B           A&E

12/12/2024       Knight Fight: Complete Season 1          A&E

12/12/2024       The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1           A&E

12/13/2024       Don't Tell Comedy (2024)         

12/13/2024       Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)          

12/13/2024       No Way Up (2024)        

12/13/2024       Scarygirl (2023)             

12/13/2024       A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024     

12/14/2024       Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49             

12/14/2024       Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12  

12/14/2024       Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5 

12/14/2024       Gold Rush: Parker's Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2         

12/14/2024       Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1           

12/14/2024       Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8         

12/14/2024       Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2             

12/14/2024       How It's Made: Complete Seasons 23-24         

12/14/2024       I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2     

12/14/2024       Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11         

12/14/2024       MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2    

12/16/2024       Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20 Universal

12/17/2024       Blink: Special Premiere              National Geographic

12/17/2024       Cuckoo (2024)

12/18/2024       The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4             

12/19/2024       America's Top Dog: Complete Season 1            A&E

12/19/2024       Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1           A&E

12/19/2024       The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4      A&E

12/19/2024       Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A A&E

12/19/2024       A Model Murder (2024) A&E

12/20/2024       Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere     National Geographic

12/20/2024       Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)        Hulu Original

12/20/2024       Darkness of Man (2024)            

12/20/2024       The Inheritance (2024)

12/24/2024       Arctic Convoy (2023)   

12/26/2024       America's 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1               A&E

12/26/2024       Court Cam: Complete Season 7A         A&E

12/26/2024       Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1            A&E

12/26/2024       200% Wolf (2024)         

12/27/2024       The Year: 2024: Special Premiere         

12/27/2024       Breaking (2022)             

12/27/2024       Don't Tell Comedy (2024)         

12/28/2024       Alice, Darling (2022)    

12/28/2024       Amber Alert (2024)       

