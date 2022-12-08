Watch the Broadcast Premiere of 'Avatar' ABC, FX and Freeform & Watch Anytime on Disney+`

In celebration of Disney's highly anticipated return to Pandora, "Avatar: The Way of Water," The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers several opportunities to experience its innovative predecessor, "Avatar," throughout the month of December across its unparalleled distribution platforms including ABC, FX and Freeform. "Avatar" makes its broadcast television debut Sunday, December 11 @ 7/6c on ABC. FX will air the film on Thursday, December 15 and Sunday, December 18 8 p.m. EST/PST and Freeform to follow on Monday, December 26 @ 7:30 p.m. EST/PST. These special airings celebrate the groundbreaking 2009 film surrounding the release of its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," which arrives in theaters Thursday, Dec. 16. "Avatar" is also available to stream on Disney+. See where to watch below:

ABC

Sunday, Dec. 11, 7:00-10:30 p.m. EST/PST

FX

Thursday, Dec. 15, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Freeform

Monday, Dec. 26, 7:30-11:00 p.m. EST/PST

Disney+

Available to stream now

About "Avatar" : "Avatar" takes us to the amazing world of Pandora, where a man embarks on an epic journey of adventure and love, ultimately fighting to save the unique place he has learned to call home. James Cameron, the Oscar®-winning director of Titanic, delivers an immersive cinematic experience, where revolutionary technology meets engaging characters in a timeless, emotional story.