ABOUT
S43
E30
9/11: The Day That Changed America
David Muir speaks with survivors and spends time with families who lost loved ones 20 years after the attacks.
NR | 09.10.21 | 39:33 | CC
more episodes
41:39
S43 E31 - The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later
20 years after so many young mothers lost their husbands, Diane Sawyer brings nearly 40 families back together to share stories about their resiliency and hope.
NR | 09.10.2021
20/20
September 2021
