S43E32Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough With Robin Roberts -- A Special Edition of 20/20
At just 23-years-old, Amanda Gorman became an overnight star after her performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of her renowned poem, "The Hill We Climb." Since then, she hasn't slowed down.
NR | 09.15.21 | 41:48 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
41:39
S43 E31 - The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later20 years after so many young mothers lost their husbands, Diane Sawyer brings nearly 40 families back together to share stories about their resiliency and hope.NR | 09.10.2021
39:33
S43 E30 - 9/11: The Day That Changed AmericaDavid Muir speaks with survivors and spends time with families who lost loved ones 20 years after the attacks.NR | 09.10.2021