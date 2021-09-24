Skip to Content
-
S43E34The Millionaire's Mistake
A millionaire, an ex-NFL player and a mom become a deadly love triangle. Nanette Packard and Eric Naposki are serving time for the murder of her fiancé Bill McLaughlin.
NR | 09.24.21 | 01:20:48 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:18:49
41:48
41:39
39:33
20/20September 2021The Millionaire's Mistake