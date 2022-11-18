John Quiñones examines why investigators say an act of "divine intervention" helped them solve a Minnesota farmer's murder.

John Quiñones examines why investigators say an act of "divine intervention" helped them solve a Minnesota farmer's murder.

John Quiñones examines why investigators say an act of "divine intervention" helped them solve a Minnesota farmer's murder.

S45 E8 - Divine Intervention John Quiñones examines why investigators say an act of "divine intervention" helped them solve a Minnesota farmer's murder.

01:21:23