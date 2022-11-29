S45E10Cold to the Touch
A mysterious drug overdose kills new mom Christina Harris. Would she leave behind a crucial clue that actually points to a killer?
TV-PG | 11.30.22 | 41:36 | CC
S45 E9 - Tainted LoveWhen a husband is violently murdered, his wife and her alleged lover become suspects.TV-PG | 11.19.2022
S45 E8 - Divine InterventionJohn Quiñones examines why investigators say an act of "divine intervention" helped them solve a Minnesota farmer's murder.TV-PG | 11.12.2022
S45 E7 - Girl Scout MurdersThe murders of three young girls in 1977 turned an Oklahoma community upside down after the case went cold for decades.TV-PG | 11.05.2022