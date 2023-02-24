S45E21A Model Murder
An Instagram model's relationship with an older man turns deadly, and a witness provides a shocking account of the fatal day.
TV-PG | 02.25.23 | 01:21:30 | CC
01:20:19
S45 E20 - House of CardsAfter a mother and daughter are murdered, investigators encounter a self-proclaimed vampire and taunting letters from a killer.TV-PG | 02.18.2023
01:20:29
S45 E19 - The Kill ListAffairs. Antifreeze. A letter from the grave. What really happened to Julie Jensen?TV-PG | 02.11.2023
01:20:18
S45 E18 - Kill Or Be KilledWas it a case of self-defense or murder after a mom of two shot and killed her partner?TV-PG | 02.04.2023