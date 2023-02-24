After a mother and daughter are murdered, investigators encounter a self-proclaimed vampire and taunting letters from a killer.

After a mother and daughter are murdered, investigators encounter a self-proclaimed vampire and taunting letters from a killer.

After a mother and daughter are murdered, investigators encounter a self-proclaimed vampire and taunting letters from a killer.

S45 E20 - House of Cards After a mother and daughter are murdered, investigators encounter a self-proclaimed vampire and taunting letters from a killer.

Affairs. Antifreeze. A letter from the grave. What really happened to Julie Jensen?

Affairs. Antifreeze. A letter from the grave. What really happened to Julie Jensen?

Affairs. Antifreeze. A letter from the grave. What really happened to Julie Jensen?

S45 E19 - The Kill List Affairs. Antifreeze. A letter from the grave. What really happened to Julie Jensen?

01:20:18