S45E31Rocky Mountain Horror
A serial killer works as an FBI informant while concealing horrific crimes.
TV-PG | 05.13.23 | 01:20:13 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
41:06
S45 E30 - This is RevengeA love triangle involving a divorced mother and two wealthy doctors ends in a successful murder-for-hire plot.TV-PG | 05.12.2023
01:20:12
S45 E29 - The Case of the Killer ClownA clown murders a Florida mom, leading to a 30-year journey to solve the case.TV-PG | 05.06.2023
41:21
S45 E28 - Secrets of the LakeAs environmental crises cause a Las Vegas reservoir to recede, a trail of bodies from decades past is revealed.TV-PG | 05.05.2023