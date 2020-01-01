IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

Represent your state and be a part of American Idol's first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar!

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR AUDITION DATE AND TIME!



Can't make any of the live virtual audition dates? SUBMIT YOUR FULL ONLINE AUDITION HERE!

Beginning Aug. 10, "Idol Across America" remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show's inception, making auditions easier than ever. The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.

"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

- Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)

- Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

- Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

- Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

- Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

- Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)

- Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

- Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

- Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)

- Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

- Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

- Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)

- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

- Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)

- Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

- Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)

- Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

- Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

You must be between 15 – 28 years old to audition and may do so on any "Idol Across America" date regardless of your location.