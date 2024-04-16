Skip to Content
S4E147Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Trump’s hush money case and its impact on the 2024 presidential campaign; Davis previews probe into sexual assault claims against LA County probation officers; Cary Elwes talks new Guy Ritchie movie
TV-PG | 04.16.24 | 35:49 | CC

GMA3: What You Need to KnowApril 2024Tue, Apr 16, 2024