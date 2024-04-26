S4E155Fri, Apr 26, 2024
Miss America Madison Marsh talks pancreatic cancer awareness; Supreme Court justices discuss Trump’s presidential immunity claim; Victoria Rowell on the new movie ‘Summer Camp’
TV-PG | 04.26.24 | 35:35 | CC
- 35:10Thursday, Apr 25, 2024Kim Raver discusses new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season; Step up your shower routine; ECU baseball player makes history by being 1st DI to play with prosthetic legTV-PG
- 35:21Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024Charley Crockett performs new song and discusses his journey as an artist; President and CEO of Walmart US talks on the company's future and inflation; Drake revives art amusement parkTV-PG
- 35:32Tuesday, Apr 23, 20241st US female camel jockey on transforming race; Senate takes up potential TikTok ban; Hiroyuki Sanada dishes on the series ‘Shogun’TV-PG
- 35:34Monday, Apr 22, 2024Wilson Cruz dishes on new comedy ‘Mother Of The Bride’; What to expect at Trump’s hush money trial; How are men conversing on dates?TV-PG
- 35:02Friday, Apr 19, 2024Breaking down Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’; National Park Service director gives tips on planning a visit; Deborah Cox on the opening night of ‘The Wiz’TV-PG
- 35:32Thursday, Apr 18, 2024Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch talks abortion rights; What will Alec Baldwin face in the 'Rust’ case?; Lil Rel Howery on new film ‘We Grown Now’TV-PG
- 35:28Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Program brings together law enforcement and civilians; US reacts to Middle East conflict; Rapper Jeezy talks new documentary ‘Hip-Hop and the White House’TV-PG
- 35:49Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024Trump’s hush money case and its impact on the 2024 presidential campaign; Davis previews probe into sexual assault claims against LA County probation officers; Cary Elwes talks new Guy Ritchie movieTV-PG
- 35:15Monday, Apr 15, 2024Star of hit spin-off ‘Grown-ish’ talks final episodes; Iran launches unprecedented attack on Israel; Tips to financially empower young childrenTV-PG
- 34:30Friday, Apr 12, 2024White House finalizes new rule to close ‘gun show loophole’; Chef Aarón Sánchez talks new Hulu series ‘Talking Sabor’; Four schools get big surprise from JCPenneyTV-PG
- 35:34Thursday, Apr 11, 2024Arizona governor on state Supreme Court upholding 1864 abortion law; Kate Upton on being the face of a campaign to unite women in fashion; Ali Rosen's quick, easy and delicious sesame noodlesTV-PG
- 34:13Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024Cost of goods and services continue to increase, report shows; UGA students save a family from a car accident; Cesar Millan talks National Geographic's, 'Better Human Better Dog' seriesTV-PG
- 34:55Tuesday, Apr 09, 2024Fighting the stigma around food insecurity; Education secretary talks ‘life-changing’ student debt relief plan; Brody Grant talks about his Broadway debutTV-PG
- 36:04Monday, Apr 08, 2024How to take a picture of the solar eclipse; Eclipses through history; Proposal surprise during solar eclipseTV-PG
- 34:26Friday, Apr 05, 2024Last-minute travel tips to see the eclipse; What to expect in the NCAA’s women’s final four; Amber Ruffin on remaking ‘The Wiz’ for Broadway;TV-PG
- 35:47Thursday, Apr 04, 2024World Central Kitchen workers killed in Israeli airstrike; Guenther Steiner’s new Netflix docu-series about Formula 1; Diarra Kilpatrick talks new series ‘Diarra from Detroit’TV-PG
- 37:50Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Rising cost of living and college tuition; Mental health screening increased mood diagnosis in pregnant women; Tips to refine your palateTV-PG
- 35:12Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024NYC mayor talks subway crime, immigration and fallen police officer; Tips for spring cleaning your life; Musician Chris Young dishes on new album and performs ‘Looking for You’TV-PG
- 35:35Monday, Apr 01, 2024Presidential candidates ramp up campaigns as Election Day nears; What to expect during the solar eclipse; Actress Luna Lauren Vélez dishes on Prime Video seriesTV-PG
