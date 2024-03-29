S14E89Fri, Mar 29, 2024
Beyonce releases new album, ‘Act 2: Cowboy Carter’; Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for financial fraud; Pope Francis presides over Easter ceremonies
- 01:01:51Thursday, Mar 28, 2024Joey King and Logan Lerman talk 'We Were the Lucky Ones'; NTSB releases preliminary data from bridge collapse; Search for winner of $1.13B Mega Millions jackpotTV-PG
- 01:07:22Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024Bruce Springsteen opens up about peptic ulcer diagnosis; Single winning ticket sold for $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot; 'Million Dollar Decorators' share decorating tipsTV-PG
- 01:03:03Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024Search and rescue efforts underway after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse; Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott talk new series, 'Ripley'; Gisele Bundchen shares recipes from new cookbookTV-PG
- 01:09:09Monday, Mar 25, 2024Future of Britain’s royal family after cancer diagnoses; Parents of reporter Evan Gershkovich speak out on his yearlong detainment; A look at the Holi festivities around the worldTV-PG
- 34:08Sunday, Mar 24, 2024New research show it’s 40% more expensive to buy than rent; Putin vows ‘retribution’ after deadly terror attack at concert hall; Down to the wire as Trump faces a nearly $500 million bondTV-PG
- 01:07:56Saturday, Mar 23, 2024Princess of Wales reveals cancer diagnosis; Over 100 killed in attack on Russian music hall; Tennessee becomes first US state to protect musicians from AITV-PG
- 01:05:57Friday, Mar 22, 2024Tips and hacks to help you save on groceries; Escaped Idaho convict back in custody; New hope for breast cancer patients unable to get surgeryTV-PG
- 01:10:00Thursday, Mar 21, 2024Lukas Gage talks new film, 'Road House'; Investigation after man allegedly gets onto Delta flight without ticket; New details after reported security breach at hospital treating Princess KateTV-PG
- 01:09:27Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024Stars of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' talk new film; Beyonce speaks out on not feeling welcomed in country music; TikTokers share secrets to saving money at fast food restaurantsTV-PG
- 01:05:50Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024Jake Gyllenhaal talks new film, 'Road House'; Trump fails to secure bond in civil fraud case; Tallulah Willis reveals autism diagnosisTV-PG
- 01:08:55Monday, Mar 18, 2024Lisa Ann Walter talks latest season of 'Abbott Elementary'; Restaurant chains respond to inflation with incentives; Sneak peek at Oprah’s new TV special about weight loss drugsTV-PG
- 33:05Sunday, Mar 17, 2024Path to recovery after deadly tornadoes hit the heartland; Humanitarian crisis growing in Haiti amid political violence; Princess Kate set to be absent during St. Patrick’s Day paradeTV-PG
- 01:02:56Saturday, Mar 16, 2024An inside look at the top nature photographers; Chaos during spring break on central Florida beach; Netanyahu approves plan for Rafah military operationTV-PG
- 01:10:51Friday, Mar 15, 2024Kate and Charlie Gibson announce 'Writer in Residence' series; Man in custody after NYC subway shooting; The impact of weight loss drugs on users with eating disordersTV-PG
- 01:09:24Thursday, Mar 14, 2024Regina King talks about her grief after son’s death; Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with blown tire; House passes bill that would ban TikTok if Chinese owners don't sell appTV-PG
- 01:09:19Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler speak out about battle with MS; Nickelodeon stars discuss sexual misconduct allegations in new doc; Tamron Hall talks new book, 'Watch Where They Hide'TV-PG
- 01:08:43Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024SZA shares she had breast implants removed; Jenifer Lewis recounts harrowing accident; ‘All By Myself’ singer Eric Carmen dead at 74TV-PG
- 01:10:19Monday, Mar 11, 2024Backstage with Hollywood’s biggest Oscar winners; Gorilla at Texas zoo charges keepers; Angelica Hicks shares red carpet look recreationsTV-PG
- 33:42Sunday, Mar 10, 2024What movie fans can expect for Hollywood’s biggest night; Ramadan begins with cease-fire talks at a standstill; Biden, Trump set for dueling rallies in GeorgiaTV-PG
