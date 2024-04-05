S14E96Fri, Apr 5, 2024
Members of The Retirement House pay a visit to 'GMA'; Israel agrees to allow more aid into Gaza amid new pressure from US; Can AI improve your experience at the doctor's office?
TV-PG | 04.05.24 | 01:09:38 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:05:59Thursday, Apr 04, 2024Nor'easter causes chaos for commuters; Search for survivors after 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan; What to talk about when it comes to real estate and your relationshipTV-PG
- 01:08:33Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Valerie Bertinelli shares more recipe from new cookbook, 'Indulge'; Private college costs grow to over $90,000; Costco to offer weight-loss productsTV-PG
- 01:11:22Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024University of Iowa women’s basketball coach talks win over LSU; Lisa Vanderpump talks 'Vanderpump Villa'; Powerball jackpot grows to over $1.09 billionTV-PG
- 01:10:21Monday, Apr 01, 2024Ronda Rousey talks new memoir, 'Our Fight'; What to know about the 'oat-zempic' craze; Valerie Bertinelli talks new cookbook, 'Indulge'TV-PG
Out of list