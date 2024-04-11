S14E102Thu, Apr 11, 2024
A look at the journey of a stem cell donor; Deadly storms slam South; WNBA commissioner talks upcoming season and draft
TV-PG | 04.11.24 | 01:10:45 | CC
- 01:09:54Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024Zendaya opens up in new interview with Vogue; Legendary basketball coach Tara VanDerveer announces retirement; Kirsten Dunst talks new movie, 'Civil War'TV-PG
- 01:08:25Tuesday, Apr 09, 2024UConn beats Purdue to win NCAA championship; Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville on felony charges; New study on salt substitutes and longevityTV-PG
- 01:09:30Monday, Apr 08, 2024What to expect for total solar eclipse; South Carolina beats Iowa to win women’s NCAA championship; Recipes for eclipse-themed treatsTV-PG
- 34:29Sunday, Apr 07, 2024March Madness excitement builds ahead of championship games; Marking 6-months of war between Israel, Hamas; 1 day until solar eclipse as millions of Americans prepare for rare eventTV-PG
- 01:04:50Saturday, Apr 06, 2024Dara Reneé talks Disney Dreamer Academy and 'Descendants' movie; East Coast hit with rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake; Millions on the move to witness total solar eclipseTV-PG
- 01:09:38Friday, Apr 05, 2024Members of The Retirement House pay a visit to 'GMA'; Israel agrees to allow more aid into Gaza amid new pressure from US; Can AI improve your experience at the doctor's office?TV-PG
- 01:05:59Thursday, Apr 04, 2024Nor'easter causes chaos for commuters; Search for survivors after 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan; What to talk about when it comes to real estate and your relationshipTV-PG
- 01:08:33Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Valerie Bertinelli shares more recipe from new cookbook, 'Indulge'; Private college costs grow to over $90,000; Costco to offer weight-loss productsTV-PG
- 01:11:22Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024University of Iowa women’s basketball coach talks win over LSU; Lisa Vanderpump talks 'Vanderpump Villa'; Powerball jackpot grows to over $1.09 billionTV-PG
- 01:10:21Monday, Apr 01, 2024Ronda Rousey talks new memoir, 'Our Fight'; What to know about the 'oat-zempic' craze; Valerie Bertinelli talks new cookbook, 'Indulge'TV-PG
