S14E112Sun, Apr 21, 2024
Where are this year’s trendiest travelers heading?; House passes $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan; Morgan Wallen speaks out after Nashville bar arrest
TV-PG | 04.21.24 | 33:02 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:07:38Saturday, Apr 20, 2024American Idol alum Mandisa dead at 47; Full jury seated in Trump criminal trial; The rise of ‘super-fake’ handbagsTV-PG
- 01:09:04Friday, Apr 19, 2024Taylor Swift drops ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ as a double album; Israel responds to Iran attack; Jury seated in Trump criminal trialTV-PG
- 01:08:56Thursday, Apr 18, 2024Simone Biles opens up about mental health battle; 911 outages reported in at least 4 states; Kerry Kennedy discusses 2024 electionTV-PG
- 01:07:38Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Olivia Munn opens up about breast cancer journey; Anna Sawai talks 'Shogun'; Lily Gladstone talks 'Under the Bridge'TV-PG
- 01:08:26Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024Caitlin Clark talks being 1st pick of 2024 WNBA draft; Jury selection gets underway in Trump hush money trial; Huey Lewis talks 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' musicalTV-PG
- 01:03:35Monday, Apr 15, 2024Salman Rushdie talks new book, 'Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder'; Israeli war cabinet considering response after Iran attack; The rise in women’s sports and sports barsTV-PG
- 34:00Sunday, Apr 14, 2024Iran launches retaliatory strikes at Israel; Congress prepares to hear from Boeing whistleblower on alleged safety lapses; ‘Rust’ armorer set to be sentenced on MondayTV-PG
- 01:08:03Saturday, Apr 13, 2024Playwright Amy Herzog on her 2 Broadway shows; Deadly attack at shopping mall in Sydney; Preview of DC’s national cherry blossom festival paradeTV-PG
- 01:09:20Friday, Apr 12, 2024The death of OJ Simpson; 'Golden Bachelor' couple announce they are divorcing; 1st look at 'Bluey' special episodeTV-PG
- 01:10:45Thursday, Apr 11, 2024A look at the journey of a stem cell donor; Deadly storms slam South; WNBA commissioner talks upcoming season and draftTV-PG
- 01:09:54Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024Zendaya opens up in new interview with Vogue; Legendary basketball coach Tara VanDerveer announces retirement; Kirsten Dunst talks new movie, 'Civil War'TV-PG
- 01:08:25Tuesday, Apr 09, 2024UConn beats Purdue to win NCAA championship; Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville on felony charges; New study on salt substitutes and longevityTV-PG
- 01:09:30Monday, Apr 08, 2024What to expect for total solar eclipse; South Carolina beats Iowa to win women’s NCAA championship; Recipes for eclipse-themed treatsTV-PG
- 34:29Sunday, Apr 07, 2024March Madness excitement builds ahead of championship games; Marking 6-months of war between Israel, Hamas; 1 day until solar eclipse as millions of Americans prepare for rare eventTV-PG
- 01:04:50Saturday, Apr 06, 2024Dara Reneé talks Disney Dreamer Academy and 'Descendants' movie; East Coast hit with rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake; Millions on the move to witness total solar eclipseTV-PG
- 01:09:38Friday, Apr 05, 2024Members of The Retirement House pay a visit to 'GMA'; Israel agrees to allow more aid into Gaza amid new pressure from US; Can AI improve your experience at the doctor's office?TV-PG
- 01:05:59Thursday, Apr 04, 2024Nor'easter causes chaos for commuters; Search for survivors after 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan; What to talk about when it comes to real estate and your relationshipTV-PG
- 01:08:33Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Valerie Bertinelli shares more recipe from new cookbook, 'Indulge'; Private college costs grow to over $90,000; Costco to offer weight-loss productsTV-PG
- 01:11:22Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024University of Iowa women’s basketball coach talks win over LSU; Lisa Vanderpump talks 'Vanderpump Villa'; Powerball jackpot grows to over $1.09 billionTV-PG
Out of list