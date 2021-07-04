41:24

S1 E5 - Soul of a Nation: ‘Shut up and…’ Sports have played a historic role in America’s current racial reckoning. Black athletes are provoking a seismic shift in this current moment.

S1 E4 - Soul of a Nation: Black Joy 2020 was the year humor became the best antidote to pain and loneliness. What is comedy's role within the Black community?

S1 E3 - Soul of a Nation: Faith The diversity among the Black and faithful has never been so striking. ABC News explores the role of faith in the Black community as it embraces different religions and a wave of secular influence.

S1 E2 - Soul of a Nation: Next The future is already here. The next generation of Black Americans are trailblazers and they live on the cutting edge, no matter what they have to overcome.

