41:29

S1 E9 - Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated-The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice Muhammad A. Aziz, one of two men wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination, shares his path to justice over the course of 55 years in his first interview since his exoneration.

42:16

S1 E7 - Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazon De America: Celebrating Hispanic Culture What does it mean to be Hispanic in the U.S. today? Latinos celebrate, embrace and preserve their own unique heritages.

41:19

S1 E6 - Soul of a Nation: Reconstruction Exploring the hope and resilience of the Black community throughout history, as well as the ability to turn pain into promise, prosperity and power.

41:24

S1 E5 - Soul of a Nation: ‘Shut up and…’ Sports have played a historic role in America’s current racial reckoning. Black athletes are provoking a seismic shift in this current moment.

41:25

S1 E4 - Soul of a Nation: Black Joy 2020 was the year humor became the best antidote to pain and loneliness. What is comedy's role within the Black community?

41:26

S1 E3 - Soul of a Nation: Faith The diversity among the Black and faithful has never been so striking. ABC News explores the role of faith in the Black community as it embraces different religions and a wave of secular influence.

41:23

S1 E2 - Soul of a Nation: Next The future is already here. The next generation of Black Americans are trailblazers and they live on the cutting edge, no matter what they have to overcome.

41:25