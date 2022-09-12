S2E1Reba McEntire
A profile of Reba McEntire, one of the most successful recording artists in country music history.
NR | 12.09.22 | 41:10 | CC
40:56
S1 E7 - Patrick SwayzeProfiling iconic actor Patrick Swayze and his rise to fame; featuring interviews with co-stars Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson and others close to him.NR | 04.15.2022
40:59
S1 E6 - George MichaelChronicling the life and career of legendary pop star George Michael, a portrait of one of the most successful artists of all time, who sold over 100 million records worldwide.NR | 12.01.2021
41:20
S1 E5 - Robin WilliamsA chronicle of Williams' life as entertainers Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Barry Levinson, Pauly Shore, Lewis Black and others weigh in on the comic legend.NR | 10.21.2021