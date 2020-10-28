S1E4The Con: Fyre Festival
What does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? He speaks in a jailhouse interview on "The Con."
41:19 | 03.04.21 | NR | CC
