Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

S1 E3 - The Varsity Blues Con Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

A woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.

A woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.

A woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.

S1 E2 - The Heiress Con A woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.

41:19